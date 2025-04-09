“One big family” — Fans touched as j-hope opens up about the emotional presence of BTS members’ parents at his solo concert 

On April 9, 2025, j-hope revealed that the parents of BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, Taehyung, Jimin, and Jungkook attended his solo concert in Seoul. The revelation was made in the recently released video titled "j-hope Tour ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ in SEOUL" on YouTube on April 9, 2025.

The Sweet Dreams rapper said that in the eyes of the parents, all seven BTS members are their sons. The rapper continued that since the parents have witnessed the struggles BTS had gone through, the harrowing experiences, and everything.

"All the BTS parents came yesterday. They were apparently very surprised. I feel so glad they enjoyed it. From the parents' perspective, every member is their kid. Imagine how proud they must feel since they know how tough this is more than anyone else."

j-hope added that all the members' parents showed up at the Seoul concert, and he was overjoyed to see that not a single parent was missing. The rapper said,

"They've watched everything from the sidelines. All the parents showed up yesterday not a single one is missing. I'm so grateful."

The Grammy-nominated artist embarked on his first-ever solo tour, Hope on the Stage, with a series of concerts in Seoul starting on February 28, 2025.

The second night of j-hope's concert series, held on March 1, became particularly memorable not just for the electrifying performances but also for the presence of his bandmates' parents in the audience.

Videos and images that surfaced online captured the parents of RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook seated together, enjoying the concert and cheering for j-hope. The members' fathers sat together in one row, while the mothers sat together in another, holding BTS lightsticks.

The BTS ARMY, the dedicated fanbase of the group, expressed profound emotions upon witnessing this display of unity. One fan hailed them as "one big family" and wrote on X:

"They're just one big family :')"

The collective sentiment among fans was one of admiration for the familial ties. They highlighted that each BTS member has 14 parents and called it "wholesome."

"Bts have 7 members and 14 parents. This is just so wholesome," a fan wrote.

"I think a big part of BTS ongoing success is the stability their parents provided. If one of their parents had an ego or wanted more was jealous or didn’t care about the other members I don’t think they could have this well rounded success for this long," another fan said.

"Every member has 14 parents watching over them," another fan added.

Others said that it was "destiny" for the seven members to come together and become BTS, as they also have their parents who love each of the members like their own kids.

"They're all such a wonderful family. I'm so glad that they support each other," a fan wrote.

"I am sure something happened in the universe, some cosmic strings pulling the thread to bring BTS together. This is a kind of group that can happen only once in a lifetime. They make me believe in DESTINY. They were meant to be!" another fan wrote.

"This is so wholesome honestly. And just think how the members couldn't attend but all of their parents came to support Hobi despite living outside Seoul," another fan added.

BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour: Sold-out shows and upcoming dates

The HOPE ON THE STAGE tour kicked off on February 28, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea, with some amazing performances.

The North American leg had stops in big cities like Chicago, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles. Tickets for the American shows sold out quickly after they went on sale.

BTS' j-hope's concert in Los Angeles at BMO Stadium was a hit, with over 45,000 tickets sold and an extra 24,000 seats added because of high demand. j-hope also became the first solo Korean artist to headline the venue.

The upcoming dates and locations are as follows:

Manila, Philippines:

April 12, 2025: SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025: SM Mall of Asia Arena

Saitama, Japan:

April 19, 2025: Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025: Saitama Super Arena

Singapore, Singapore:

April 26, 2025: Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jakarta, Indonesia:

May 3, 2025: Indonesia Arena GBK

May 4, 2025: Indonesia Arena GBK

Bangkok, Thailand:

May 10, 2025: Impact Arena

May 11, 2025: Impact Arena

Macau, China:

May 17, 2025: Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025: Galaxy Arena

Taipei, Taiwan:

May 24, 2025: NTSU Arena

May 25, 2025: NTSU Arena

Osaka, Japan:

May 31, 2025: Kyocera Dome Osaka

June 1, 2025: Kyocera Dome Osaka

Tickets for the upcoming shows are available through official channels, including Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and regional ticketing platforms. For instance, tickets for the Manila concerts can be purchased via Live Nation Philippines.

