"No wonder he's counting the days to his discharge" — Fans' concerns mount as BTS' RM's alleged military base living conditions go viral online

Fans of BTS' RM, aka Kim Nam-joon, have raised concerns after a photo allegedly showing the living conditions at his military base went viral online. Since enlisting, RM has kept fans updated about his service through regular posts.

Recently, an image posted by X user @jooniefighting, believed to depict the Hwacheon base where RM is stationed, went viral on the platform. The photo, which showed minimal bedding and facilities, has sparked alarm among fans, who are now questioning whether the BTS leader is truly living under such conditions.

Many expressed anger at the idea that BTS' RM might be enduring such discomfort. Fans also shared recent photos allegedly uploaded by BTS' RM that appear to match the layout and setting of the viral photo. One fan on X wrote:

"No wonder he's counting the days to his discharge. And people say they've it easy in the military because they're celebrities"

"Ain't no fv**ing way Namjoon has been sleeping on a damn wood board everyday. Hwacheon base on which Namjoon is stationed is the closest to NK with the harshest living conditions and like other bases it's not even upgraded. No mattress, legs hanging off, -20 degrees. FV** MAN" posted this netizen.

"Namjoon has literally been an open book about his experience none of the BTS members glamorize their experience, yet kpopies took that as drag yet this is the actual situation, why any sane person would become pro mandatory enlistment, is baffling to me." wrote an X user.

"This is for the people who constantly criticized Namjoon whenever he expressed his frustration or mentioned counting down the days to be free...This is the place where he’s been living and sleeping for the past 17 months. Just shut your mouth before judging what he’s going through. In 2 months, our tough guy will be back with us. I hope these 2 months pass ASAP." mentioned an individual on X.

"These are basic necessities right!! Why can't the gov (globally) provide it to their soldiers.. not luxuries, but just a basic bed.. there are many people of Joon's height, their legs hanging at the edge is more painful than sleeping on a hard base.." said another BTS' RM fan.

From the absence of basic necessities like beds to the grueling daily routines, many voiced their support for BTS' RM while criticizing the system.

"No bed? After all that training, soldiers don't even have a freaking bed? Are they even getting proper meals or not? Aren't bed, toilets, and food basic needs? Why aren't they providing them? No wonder most Koreans want to avoid this shit." shared this person on X.

"My poor baby had to withstand this for year and a half, and people dared to blame him when he wanted all of this to end. This is the reason people shouldn't open their mouths before knowing what's going on." posted one netizen.

"To think that joon's a sensitive sleeper and this was how he had to spend his nights after all the solider duties he had all day I hope he gets a long vacation after discharge. he deserves every bit of it, but I doubt he'll take it" said another fan.

"Is this a joke? what is this? has he been sleeping on the board since 2023? f**k if I see someone saying why does Namjoon want to finish the army faster.. I'll just close my eyes and k. these people. This is just f***ing unbearable." added one X user.

Concerns rise over BTS' RM serving at Hwacheon base

Reports have highlighted that the Hwacheon military base is known for having some of the most challenging living conditions among South Korean military facilities, as per X user @taesoothe. The base, where BTS' RM is currently enlisted, has reportedly been one of the last to undergo modernization in recent years.

According to @taesoothe, soldiers stationed at Hwacheon reportedly sleep on wooden boards and endure extremely low temperatures, especially during the winter months. The user clarified that the viral photo was taken during the daytime and shows soldiers resting on plain wooden boards, not sleeping.

Some comforters and blankets, which the soldiers likely use when sleeping, can be seen folded above the lockers. However, the user emphasized that this is the only comfort available to them, and it does not take away from the fact that they do not have proper beds. Despite some improvements, the basic setup remains largely unchanged, as per @taesoothe.

Concerns have also been raised regarding BTS' RM’s health following his discharge. Given the harsh conditions at Hwacheon, it is believed that RM may require physiotherapy to aid in his recovery before resuming BTS’s physically demanding performances.

Another X user, @o_biennis, also weighed in on the situation. They noted that while not all military barracks in South Korea have been updated, comforters have been issued to every soldier since 2024, replacing the older standard of thin blankets. However, they emphasized that privacy remains severely lacking.

BTS' RM enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, with V, Jungkook, and Jimin following a day later, on December 12. On February 1, 2025, RM shared a letter on Weverse announcing his promotion to sergeant.

The BTS leader is set to complete his mandatory military service in June 2025, alongside fellow BTS members Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

