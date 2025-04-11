"Jungkook the face of Korea" — Fans gush as the BTS member's cutout becomes the sole artist represented at "Streets of Seoul" hosted in the U.S.

At the annual "Streets of Seoul" event held on March 29, 2025, BTS' Jungkook, aka JK, stood out as the sole artist featured. According to the Massachusetts Daily Collegian, the event was hosted by the Korean Student Association in the United States.

Ad

The event took place at the Student Union Ballroom at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. The space was redesigned to resemble a nighttime street scene, featuring a photo booth at a corner that showcased elements of Korean culture.

These elements included traditional Hanok houses and the famous Namsan Tower, both symbolizing South Korea's rich heritage. Among them, a life-size cutout of BTS' Jungkook was displayed as the only South Korean artist representative, drawing widespread attention from fans.

Ad

Trending

Fans celebrated the moment on social media, praising how his presence reflected his global impact. One fan on X wrote:

"As expected, Jungkook the face of Korea"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several netizens showered praise on the BTS member and highlighted his global presence.

"Jungkook you're already a legend, a Global Pop Icon, the most successful Asian soloist. Jungkook paved the way! We're so proud of you Jungkook. We love you Jungkook" commented one netizen.

"Jungkook stood alongside Korea's most iconic symbols - hanok houses, the Namsan Tower, and glowing Seoul streets. Not as a performer this time, but as a symbol. A reminder that his presence, like those landmarks, is woven into the soul of modern Korean identity." shared an X user.

Ad

"Jungkook will always be a symbol of pride in South Korea he is so loved nationally and internationally, SO LOVED just as he deserves to be! SOUTH KOREA PRIDE JUNGKOOK!" posted this commenter.

Fans and netizens alike expressed their admiration for BTS's youngest member, highlighting the immense cultural influence he continues to have both in Korea and worldwide.

"He can be proud of the impact he has made in his country and internationally. He shines like the sun." mentioned an individual on X.

Ad

"Everything about Korea will not complete without the mention of "Jeon Jungkook"" said a fan.

"Jungkook's feature at the "Streets of Seoul" event underscores his significant cultural impact, and cementing his status as a beloved ambassador of K-pop." posted a netizen.

"Jungkook impact is insane in Korea! So proud of him" added another fan.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

UMASS' Streets of Seoul 2025 features BTS' Jungkook cutout, guest artists, and record-breaking crowd

As reported by the Massachusetts Daily Collegian on April 9, 2025, Streets of Seoul is an annual flagship event hosted by the Korean Students Association (KSA). This year marked a major milestone, drawing one of the largest crowds to date and featuring guest artists from outside the Five Colleges Consortium for the first time.

Ad

According to Campus Pulse, Streets of Seoul is designed to bring a taste of South Korea to the student population. KSA President Ahn June confirmed that the event has been held every spring for 18 years, consistently attracting strong attendance.

The Student Union Ballroom was fully transformed for the event. Muted string lights and a cardboard model recreated the ambiance of a Seoul night street featuring the BTS' member's cutout and food canopies that filled the remaining spaces.

Ad

Upon arrival, guests received complimentary gifts from event sponsors, including Indomie instant noodles, Texas Roadhouse appetizer cards, Poppi soda cans, and CLE hand cream samples. The food menu offered Korean staples such as tteokbokki, kimchi fried rice, dumplings, bulgogi, hot-and-sour chicken, and white rice.

Before dinner service, attendees watched a 10-minute promotional film written and directed by KSA videographer Jean Hur. The film was a parody of K-drama tropes starring students Michael Yi and Haeun Lee. The story balanced humor with romance and concluded with a dramatic twist that surprised the audience, as per the Massachusetts Daily Collegian.

Ad

The evening continued with performances from UMass and Five Colleges student groups, including dance crews DBJ, KDC, VDM, +86, TASC’s Chinese yo-yo team, KSA’s Taekwondo group, and the debut of KSA’s band, Seoul II Soul.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the Massachusetts Daily Collegian, raffle draws occurred between performances, with prizes including gift baskets and a grand prize, a Samsung smart TV. After the performances, guests enjoyed a dessert intermission featuring chocolate, vanilla, and matcha ice cream before the featured guest artist segment began.

Korean R&B singer Hohyun opened the segment with a lively set that contrasted with his introspective lyrics, as per the outlet. Between songs, he interacted closely with the audience, even inviting a fan onstage after a mic stand malfunction. He also took a moment to advocate for mental health awareness, sharing his personal experiences with ADHD and depression, and performed his unreleased song Tomorrow.

Ad

The second guest artist was PRYVT, an indie rock band that formed online in 2023. Vocalist Hanuel and guitarist JT performed tracks from their album &SCENE, along with new and unreleased songs.

Following PRYVT’s set, the audience sang “Happy Birthday” to President June Ahn, whose birthday coincided with the event. A meet-and-greet with Hohyun and PRYVT concluded the evening, while the winner of the Samsung TV was seen leaving with friends, carrying the 55-inch prize.

Ad

Planning for Streets of Seoul began the previous summer. Ahn and Vice President Janelle Lim coordinated with artist agents and secured funding through internal and external grants.

“This year has been the biggest year for Streets of Seoul,” said Ahn. Lim added, “Each year, we add more and more, and we try to keep growing as an e-board and just the event itself.”

Ad

In other news, JK is currently serving his mandatory military service and is expected to be discharged in June 2025, along with fellow BTS members V, Jimin, RM, and Suga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More