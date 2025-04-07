"It should be Jeon Jungkook" - Fans say as Marvel reportedly seeks Asian actor for major role in 'SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY'

BTS' fans were seen making a case for band member Jeon Jungkook to join the Marvel universe. On April 6, 2025, X account @TheePopCore reported that Marvel Studios is searching for an Asian actor between the ages of 30 and 50 for a key role in the upcoming film Spider-man: Brand New Day.

Shortly after the news broke, fans flooded the comment section of the social media post with their top choice — BTS' youngest member, Jeon Jungkook. Many pointed out the 27 years old BTS member's athleticism, agility, and charisma, believing he would be a perfect fit for a Marvel project.

"It should be Jeon Jungkook," one fan wrote.

"He is only 27..But the replies and qrts really knows who they want. Yes!! SPIDEYKOOK is what the world want..Let's make it happen @MarvelStudios," said one netizen.

"If yall looking for an Asian spider man jungkook legit is the answer he has the charisma the aesthetic the charm the body he even knows all the tricks he's perfect and he's a great actor! I've seen him act he's legit perfect ugh please," posted an X user.

"Can fans submit Jungkook's name to Marvel Studios? JK is very light on his feet, great at matial art and boxing, very charismatic and good looks. He is already good in acting. On top of that, he can easily take care of the OST. JK'll be perfect for the role!" commented this individual on X.

Though no official casting details have been confirmed, the fan support shows the excitement surrounding the possibility of seeing Jungkook take on a superhero role.

"Jungkook would be the perfect fit for this role, the man is so talentented & dedicated.. plus he has flexibility, charm, 'hero' appeal & the OST from him would be a banger. @Marvel @MarvelStudios," read comment from a fan.

"They surely seen all of viral spiderkook edit on TikTok and thought it's not a bad idea to hv asian spiderman," mentioned one fan.

"Well why are we going for 30-50 yr old when we have 27 year old Jungkook right here and he will be coming out from military in a few months too" shared another fan.

However, some fans pointed out that the casting might not be for Spider-Man himself. Instead, they suggested it could be for the supervillain character Mr. Negative. Known as the enemy of Spider-Man, he was typically portrayed as an Asian. He was also older than Spider-Man, which could have been the reason for the age bar. Meanwhile, some fans also suggested casting other Korean stars.

"JI CHANG WOOK PACK YOUR BAG, WE HAVE GOT A JOB FOR YOU," said this fan.

"GET SEOKJIN IN THAT AUDITION ROOM RIGHT F***ING NAOW I DONT GIVE A F*******K," added this netizen.

BTS' Jungkook's donation of 1 billion KRW to support wildfire recovery efforts

On March 28, 2025, BTS' Jungkook donated 1 billion KRW (approximately 750,000 USD) to aid wildfire recovery efforts in South Korea’s southeastern regions, including Ulsan, Gyeongbuk, and Gyeongnam. The Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association confirmed the donation on the same day.

According to the organization, 500 million KRW from Jungkook’s donation will be used for immediate relief measures, such as emergency aid and supplies for displaced residents. The remaining 500 million KRW will fund initiatives focused on firefighter welfare, supporting awareness and treatment for those responding to the fires. In a statement shared by South Korean media outlet OSEN, the idol stated:

"I hope this will be of some help to everyone who is exhausted and having a hard time. I hope that those who are having a hard time due to these wildfires and everyone working hard to put them out can quickly return to their peaceful daily lives."

The singer’s contribution places him among the top donors to Hope Bridge, joining major corporations such as Samsung (3 billion KRW), LG, SK, and Hyundai (2 billion KRW each).

His 1 billion KRW donation also matches those made by Naver, Kakao, Lotte, and leading financial groups, making him the only individual donor at this level. Hope Bridge Secretary General Shin Hoon expressed gratitude through OSEN, saying:

"We are grateful for the precious sharing of Jungkook with his neighbors. Hope Bridge will also do its best in on-site support activities so that his sincerity can be a great comfort to the victims."

The youngest BTS member, who is currently serving his mandatory military service, has previously contributed to social causes. In 2023, he donated 1 billion KRW to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital to assist children from low-income families and support the hospital’s integrated care center project.

For the context, South Korea is currently battling severe wildfires, fueled by strong winds, dry weather, and dense pine forests. The fires have caused widespread damage, displaced thousands of residents, and resulted in several casualties.

Several public figures and entertainment companies have contributed to wildfire relief such as, Jungkook's fellow BTS members j-hope, Suga, and RM each donated 100 million KRW, while V donated 200 million KRW. Jin volunteered by serving meals to wildfire victims and firefighters.

Other donors include K-pop groups IVE, MONSTA X, LE SSERAFIM, PLAVE, and JANNABI, as well as actors Byeon Woo-seok, Lee Jong-suk, Choi Woo-shik, Lim Ji-yeon, and Kim Ji-won. Individual idols such as IU, NCT's Haechan, TWICE's Jihyo, aespa's Karina, and Red Velvet's Seulgi also made contributions.

Jungkook, who enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, is scheduled to be discharged in June 2025. He will complete his service around the same time as fellow BTS members SUGA, RM, Jimin, and V, who are also currently serving.

