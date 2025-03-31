"I am even more proud" - Fans react as Korean Red Cross chairman reveals BTS' Taehyung's 200M KRW wildfire donation instead of HYBE

BTS' Taehyung, also known as V, has made a generous donation of 200 million KRW to support victims of the recent wildfires in South Korea. According to the South Korean news outlet Herald POP, the Korean Red Cross confirmed the donation on March 31, 2025, stating that the funds would aid both affected residents and firefighters.

According to the organization, 100 million KRW will be allocated to emergency relief efforts and recovery for those impacted in areas such as Sancheong-gun (Gyeongsangnam-do), Uiseong-gun (Gyeongsangbuk-do), and Ulju-gun (Ulsan). The remaining 100 million KRW, as per the outlet, will support projects focused on firefighter rehabilitation and treatment.

BTS' Taehyung expressed his heartfelt concern, Herald POP reported, stating:

"I would like to express my deepest respect to those who have suffered damage from this sudden disaster, as well as the firefighters, firefighters, and volunteers who are risking their lives and working hard on the front lines every day."

However, fans quickly noticed that the news of BTS' Taehyung’s donation came directly from the Korean Red Cross rather than his agency, HYBE or BigHit Music. Many took to social media to share their thoughts, highlighting that the Red Cross chairman himself confirmed BTS' Taehyung’s donation instead of his agency. One fan of BTS' Taehyung wrote:

"I'm even more proud that it's the Chairman of the Red Cross who makes the announcement of Taehyung's donation, speaking specifically about Tae, than a statement from BH that only seeks to make his people look good."

"The Chairman of the Red Cross announcing Taehyung's donation in the face of Big Hit Hybe's disgusting silence." shared this fan.

"No but the amount of times tae has donated and hybe never publicized like they always make sure to do for the others" posted another fan.

"I don't know but I think it's better Hybe didn't announce it. It's better when it's those who received the money that announced. Coz if they don't that'll be a quiet donation. Not some PR stunt. Hybe announcing it looks like PR stunt for me. But again that is just my opinion" said one netizen.

However, many have noted that BTS’ Taehyung rarely publicizes his charitable efforts, with news of his contributions often emerging through third parties.

"Why some people think artist should be announce in public in they donates , Taehyung donated so many times but he never said in public because this about not for attention this about your really cares about needed peoples and I am appreciate to chariman who announced in public" posted an X user.

"Some people prefer donating in silence, some to announce (btw, both are equally respected in my eyes, when done with intentions to help), but it was proved time & time again that Tae is the one who prefer donating in silence " said a fan.

"He doesn't make the news about his donations like others, we always learn about it later from others,, For example, Seojoon's movie director announced that he made donations to cancer hospitals and even had Seojoon make donations, that's how we learned about it, otherwise we wouldn't have heard about it, because he doesn't do it just to show off." read another comment on X.

"Maybe tae don't want to make it public? Because from what I've heard, he frequently donates money but hardly ever makes it public." added an individual on X.

BTS' Taehyung donates to wildfire relief as K-pop stars unite for South Korea's recovery

As per reports by Herald POP, BTS' Taehyung shared that while watching the news during his military service, he felt distressed thinking about those affected, including the families of his fellow soldiers.

"While doing evening roll call while serving in the military, I felt so bad watching the news, and it broke my heart to think that some of my comrades' families may have suffered damage as well. Fortunately, the forest fire has been mostly put out, but I hope that there will be no further casualties, and I hope that this donation will be of some small help," he said.

Chul-soo, Chairman of the Korean Red Cross, expressed his gratitude for BTS' Taehyung’s donation, emphasizing its importance in safeguarding lives, as stated by Herald POP.

"I am deeply grateful for this precious donation to protect the safety and lives of the people. We will execute the donation transparently and responsibly so that it can be of real help to the disaster victims and firefighters." He said.

Meanwhile, as per the news outlet, the Korean National Red Cross, as the official disaster management and relief organization, has been actively involved in emergency response efforts since the wildfires broke out on March 21, 2025. Over the past ten days, they have distributed 91,233 relief items, provided meals to 76,245 individuals, offered psychological counseling to 3,655 people, and delivered medical aid to 62 individuals, including evacuees and emergency responders.

For context, South Korea is facing devastating wildfires in its southeastern regions, leading to widespread destruction, mass evacuations, and multiple casualties. Strong winds, dry conditions, and dense pine forests have accelerated the spread of the fires, making containment efforts challenging. Authorities suspect human activity may have triggered the disaster, which has also endangered cultural heritage sites.

In response, several celebrities and entertainment companies, in addition to BTS' Taehyung, have stepped up to provide financial support. BTS members J-hope, Suga, and RM each have contributed 100 million KRW, and Jungkook has contributed 1 billion KRW through various organizations.

Singer-turned-actress IU donated 200 million KRW to support the families and firefighters affected by the ongoing wildfires. JYP Entertainment made a generous donation of 500 million KRW to those displaced by the fires.

Other contributors include K-pop groups IVE, MONSTA X, LE SSERAFIM, PLAVE, and JANNABI. Additionally, actors and actresses such as Byeon Woo-seok, Lee Jong-suk, Choi Woo-shik, Lim Ji-yeon, and Kim Ji-won have also made contributions.

Individual idols, including NCT’s Haechan, TWICE’s Jihyo, aespa’s Karina, and Red Velvet’s Seulgi, have donated to aid relief efforts.

BTS' Taehyung started his military service on December 11, 2023, and is set to finish in June 2025. He will be discharged alongside his fellow members, SUGA, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook, who are also serving.

