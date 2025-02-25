"They don't own the genre" - Fans defend Seulgi as plagiarism claims emerge over ‘Accidentally On Purpose’ teaser resembling Charli xcx’s ‘Brat'

Red Velvet’s Seulgi is facing plagiarism accusations following the release of the teaser for her second mini-album, Accidentally On Purpose. Titled Album Trailer, the teaser was released on February 23, 2025. It features the singer in an all-black outfit, walking across a table in a dramatic, superhero-like setting.

Accidentally On Purpose's teaser has been compared to Charli xcx’s sixth studio album brat's aesthetic, with noted similarities in the table-walking scene, styling, and instrumental.

Critics online have pointed out resemblances between Seulgi’s concept and the English singer's style. ReVeluvs, however, argue that dancing on tables and electronic dance music is not exclusive to any artist. An X user said:

"Personally, both are talented in their own ways, and electronic music—especially dubstep has existed for decades, so comparing them doesn’t really make sense since they don't own the genre."

Fans state that the concept in the Accidentally On Purpose teaser takes inspiration from classic vigilante and superhero themes. They also note that Seulgi had incorporated similar elements before the release of brat.

"Seulgi getting plagiarism accusations over a one minute trailer??? We don’t even know what the album sounds like and knowing Red Velvet the trailer is ALWAYS different from the tt. Seulgi’s concept is clearly inspired by Catwoman," a fan wrote.

"I promise you seulgi will never be a copycat of anything yall annoying stans wished her to be. most of her craft is heavily influenced by films and that is one thing yall need to know!," a viewer noted.

"K-pop stans are so used to unoriginal trend-hoppers that they’ll wrongly say Seulgi is plagiarizing Charli xcx when she’s been exploring EDM since 2022 with 28R. This is an expansion on herself and the only true reference in the trailer is Batman Returns since she’s a cinephile," another person shared.

Some noted that her situation comes amid a wave of recent plagiarism controversies. The K-pop industry has been facing multiple similar cases.

"Apparently mys and fearnots are battling the plagiarism allegations and somehow seulgi is getting dragged into it because the og poster of her viral album trailer is a my please someone save seulgi from all of this nonsense," a fan remarked.

"Seulgi getting plagiarism allegations over a album trailer oh everybody is tuned in I see," a user said.

"Seulgi getting involved in this shitty plagiarism fan war, free my girl," another netizen added.

More details about Red Velvet’s Seulgi's upcoming solo album, Accidentally On Purpose

Red Velvet’s Seulgi is set for her solo comeback. On March 10 at 6 p.m. KST, she will drop her second mini-album, Accidentally On Purpose. The album includes six tracks, with Baby, Not Baby as the title song.

Preorders for the Accidentally On Purpose album begin today on various online and offline platforms.

Seulgi (Image via Instagram/@hi_sseulgi)

This is the 31-year-old's first solo project in over two years since 28 Reasons was released in October 2022. The album topped the iTunes Album Charts in 30 countries. With her successful solo debut, anticipation for her new music remains high.

Seulgi debuted as the main dancer and lead vocalist with Red Velvet in 2014 with Happiness. In 2020, she joined the subunit Red Velvet - Irene & Seulgi with Monster. On February 5, Red Velvet released Happiness Diary: My Dear, ReVe1uv In Cinemas.

The concert film features their 10th-anniversary fan concert. It also includes behind-the-scenes moments.

