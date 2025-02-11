“#flippedforksg2" trends on X as fans anticipate RedVelvet Seulgi's comeback after ‘28 Reasons’ album covers mysteriously flip across platforms

On February 11, 2025, fans noticed that the album covers of Red Velvet Seulgi's solo debut EP 28 Reasons were flipped upside down. This change, however, has only appeared on the Korean streaming platforms.

Fans noticed this change and reacted variedly. With surprise to anticipation of a new album, they began to trend the hashtag '#flippedforksg2', anticipating a new album from the singer:

#flippedforksg2 Yall are not ready for the next arrival of mother

"I feel like this is a spoiler or related to the concept of her new album", a user wrote.

"I’m personally #FlippedForKSG2, what about you?", a fan wrote.

Some fans also compared Seulgi to Ariana Grande and dubbed this cryptic flip of album covers as the singer entering a 'Sweetener' era, referring to Grande's album of the same name released in 2018.

The album presented themes like womanhood and self-love in contrast to its predecessor Dangerous Woman (2016), which dealt with bold themes like physical intimacy, rebellious nature, and toxic relationships.

Back then, Grande had released an inverted image of the album's cover art, detailing mental exhaustion from a stressful life and traumatic events.

Seulgi's solo debut EP 28 Reasons is a neo-noir and dark-themed album, and fans surmise that the reported flipping of the singer's album covers across Korean streaming platforms also hints at a flip of themes at the singer's next musical offering. This cryptic change was spotted across platforms like MelOn, Genie, Bugs, YouTube Music, and QQ Music. More reactions followed as well.

"she’s coming back with a new banger", a fan replied.

"She's starting her sweetener era", a user replied.

"We are ready and seated #flippedforksg2", another fan replied.

Red Velvet's Seulgi: 28 Reasons, Monster and other solo ventures

Kang Seul-gi, popularly known as Seulgi debuted in 2014 as a member of SM Entertainment's K-pop girl group Red Velvet with Irene, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri. She is also a part of the group's sub-unit Irene & Seulgi since 2020. She debuted as a member of Got The Beat, a supergroup by SM, in 2022.

In September 2022, she announced her debut as a soloist with the EP 28 Reasons featuring a title track of the same name. The EP contains six tracks in all with genres like dance-pop, R&B, and EDM dominating the EP. Within a month of its release, the album debuted on several music charts in South Korea and Japan.

In addition to being an accomplished singer, the Red Velvet member also has an inclination for arts and culture. Over the years, she has been an active participant in events catering to bolstering awareness about graffiti, photography, animation, and more.

In October 2024, the 28 Reasons singer showcased Nothing Special, But Special, her first film exhibit which documented her personal life in photos taken by her and photographer Rie.

There has been no confirmed news about Seulgi's next comeback. But fans continue to speculate as they wonder if the flipping of the album covers is a cryptic marketing stunt from SM or just a technical glitch.

