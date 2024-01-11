Why is 'SM PROTECT SEULGI' trending on X? Fans alarmed following the land of an alleged stalker's comments on the Red Velvet member's Instagram posts

Recently, fans brought attention to an alleged stalker's messages and comments about Red Velvet's Seulgi that have been surfacing on the internet. A particular individual has been commenting on the idol's Instagram posts, describing what her house looks like, what she does when, and how they have waited around it, hoping to see or meet her.

While fans are unsure whether these comments are factual statements or just fragments of the persons' imagination, they've been concerned about how creepy and disturbing these descriptions have been. Additionally, if what the stalker has been commenting is true, the close vicinity with which the person has been around Seulgi not only adds much mental stress and pressure on the idol but also stands as a considerable threat.

Therefore, fans have hoped to raise awareness by trending the issue on X and other social media platforms. Additionally, they've also been demanding that SM Entertainment take some severe action about the same to protect their artist.

Fans are concerned following the surface of disturbing comments from Red Velvet Seulgi's alleged stalker on the idol's Instagram posts

Recently, Red Velvet Seulgi's fans have noticed the disturbing comments surfacing on the idol's Instagram posts, causing shocking reactions from netizens. Under the Instagram ID @hi_i_love_seulgi, a netizen has been posting comments under the idol's posts in poor and broken Korean.

Their comments discussed how the individual lurked close to the idol's house. Fans also noticed that the netizen gave particular and accurate descriptions of the idol's house, how it was organized, and even details about what happened on certain days when the idol was hopeful. Though there was no way for fans to confirm how legit these comments were, they were too concerned and alarmed by the incident to push it under the rug.

In addition to the close and specific details the netizens shared about Seulgi's house, they also added commands towards the idol, warning her not to speak or contact male K-pop idols such as GOT7's BamBam, NCT members, whom she's known to be good friends with. Other disturbing comments also asked her not to partake in collaboration projects, not fall in love, etc. The individual was also seen requesting the idol to come and see them and stated that they'd be awaiting the same.

As these messages surfaced on the idol's Instagram posts, fans were unsettled and concerned about Seulgi's safety. These messages not only alarmed netizens about how they would've been mentally affecting the idol but were also scared that the alleged stalker had the potential to hurt or cause severe damage to the idol.

Whether these comments are based on reality or not, fans still felt that certain actions must be taken to keep the netizen away from the idol to ensure her safety. Therefore, fans have been trending various hashtags to let other netizens know about the threat the Red Velvet member is under and to garner SM Entertainment's attention about the dangerous situation at hand and demand better protection for their artist.