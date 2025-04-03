Dispatch highlights K-pop stars who generously donated to wildfire relief in South Korea: BTS' Taehyung, Suga, Stray Kids, and more

On April 3, 2025, South Korean outlet Dispatch released a list of K-pop stars, including BTS members, SEVENTEEN, IVE, and more, who donated to support wildfire relief efforts. The wildfires that started in late March are considered the most destructive in recent years.
The fires rapidly spread across parts of Gangwon-do and Gyeongsangbuk-do. It also displaced thousands, caused major environmental damage, and killed around 30 people, as per BBC.
From global K-pop icons to groups, many have come forward to do their part to help the victims. Groups like BTS, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, and IVE donated through various trusted organizations such as the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association, the Korean Red Cross, and the Korea Heritage Service.
According to the caption in the Instagram post by Dispatch, a total of KRW 12.5368 billion (approximately USD 9.2 million) was raised through celebrity donations.
Among the most generous donors, BTS' Jungkook and SEVENTEEN each contributed an impressive KRW one billion to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. This makes them two of the largest individual donors in this campaign.
All we know about the donations made by BTS, Stray Kids, IVE, and other K-pop stars
The fires broke out across regions like Gangwon-do and Gyeongsangbuk-do. It spread rapidly due to strong winds and dry weather conditions. Four thousand structures were destroyed, thousands of residents were evacuated, and several cultural heritage sites were damaged, as per a BBC report. Emergency response teams worked around the clock to contain the flames.
However, the ecological and cultural loss is expected to take years to recover. The government declared the wildfires a national disaster and urged public support and donations to aid both recovery and restoration efforts. Here is a full list of K-pop stars like BTS and BLACKPINK who came forward to do their best.
K-Pop group members:
BTS
- RM
- SUGA
- j-hope
- V
- Jungkook
BLACKPINK
- Jennie
- Jisoo
TWICE
- Nayeon
- Jihyo
- Dahyun
- Chaeyoung
RED VELVET
- Irene
- Seulgi
- Wendy
aespa
- Karina
- Winter
ITZY
- Chaeryeong
- Yeji
NCT
- Jaemin
- Johnny
- Jeno
- Jisung
- Jaehyun
- Mark
- Haechan
- Doyoung
- Taeyong
K-Pop groups
- LE SSERAFIM
- IVE
- (G)I-DLE
- SEVENTEEN
- MONSTA X
- Stray Kids
- ENHYPEN
- NMIXX
- PLAVE
- DYNAMIC DUO
- RIIZE
- Koyote
Solo artists
- Lim Young-woong
- Jang Min-ho
- Jang Woo-young
- Jeon Hyo-sung
- Jung Dong-won
- Jung Seo-joo
- Jung Woo
- Jin Sung
- Cha Eun-woo
- Choi Jae-myung
- Choo Hyuk-jin
- Chun Rok-dam
- Chun Gil
- Car the Garden
- G-dragon
- Hwasa
- Jungwon
- Ko Yo-tae
- Kei
- K.Will
- Kang Moon-kyung
- Kim Da-hyun
- Kim Beom-soo
- Kim Se-jeong
- Kim Yong-bin
- Kim Ji-woong
- Kim Jun-su
- Kim Jin-woo
- Kim Jong-kook
- Kim Hwi-jae
- Kim Ho-joong
- Nam Sung-min
- DINDIN
- Lyn
- Park Seo-jin
- Park Jae-bum
- Park Ji-hyun
- Son Min-ah
- Taeyeon
- IU
- Ahn Sung-hoon
- Young Tak
- Lee Mi-joo
- Lee Young-ji
- Lee Chan-won
- Lee Hyo-ri
- Baekhyun
Agencies
- HYBE
- JYP Entertainment
- SM Entertainment
- YG Entertainment
- One Hundred Level Inc.
According to BBC, the wildfire destroyed over 48,000 hectares of land, which is almost 80% the size of Seoul, and damaged nearly 4,000 structures. This included homes, factories, and national treasures like the historic Goun Temple. It was a UNESCO World Heritage Site built in AD 618.
While the main blaze is now under control, smaller fires continue to reignite across affected regions.