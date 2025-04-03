Dispatch highlights K-pop stars who generously donated to wildfire relief in South Korea: BTS' Taehyung, Suga, Stray Kids, and more

On April 3, 2025, South Korean outlet Dispatch released a list of K-pop stars, including BTS members, SEVENTEEN, IVE, and more, who donated to support wildfire relief efforts. The wildfires that started in late March are considered the most destructive in recent years.

The fires rapidly spread across parts of Gangwon-do and Gyeongsangbuk-do. It also displaced thousands, caused major environmental damage, and killed around 30 people, as per BBC.

From global K-pop icons to groups, many have come forward to do their part to help the victims. Groups like BTS, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, and IVE donated through various trusted organizations such as the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association, the Korean Red Cross, and the Korea Heritage Service.

According to the caption in the Instagram post by Dispatch, a total of KRW 12.5368 billion (approximately USD 9.2 million) was raised through celebrity donations.

Among the most generous donors, BTS' Jungkook and SEVENTEEN each contributed an impressive KRW one billion to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. This makes them two of the largest individual donors in this campaign.

All we know about the donations made by BTS, Stray Kids, IVE, and other K-pop stars

The fires broke out across regions like Gangwon-do and Gyeongsangbuk-do. It spread rapidly due to strong winds and dry weather conditions. Four thousand structures were destroyed, thousands of residents were evacuated, and several cultural heritage sites were damaged, as per a BBC report. Emergency response teams worked around the clock to contain the flames.

However, the ecological and cultural loss is expected to take years to recover. The government declared the wildfires a national disaster and urged public support and donations to aid both recovery and restoration efforts. Here is a full list of K-pop stars like BTS and BLACKPINK who came forward to do their best.

K-Pop group members:

BTS

RM

SUGA

j-hope

V

Jungkook

BLACKPINK

Jennie

Jisoo

TWICE

Nayeon

Jihyo

Dahyun

Chaeyoung

RED VELVET

Irene

Seulgi

Wendy

aespa

Karina

Winter

ITZY

Chaeryeong

Yeji

NCT

Jaemin

Johnny

Jeno

Jisung

Jaehyun

Mark

Haechan

Doyoung

Taeyong

K-Pop groups

LE SSERAFIM

IVE

(G)I-DLE

SEVENTEEN

MONSTA X

Stray Kids

ENHYPEN

NMIXX

PLAVE

DYNAMIC DUO

RIIZE

Koyote

Solo artists

Lim Young-woong

Jang Min-ho

Jang Woo-young

Jeon Hyo-sung

Jung Dong-won

Jung Seo-joo

Jung Woo

Jin Sung

Cha Eun-woo

Choi Jae-myung

Choo Hyuk-jin

Chun Rok-dam

Chun Gil

Car the Garden

G-dragon

Hwasa

Jungwon

Ko Yo-tae

Kei

K.Will

Kang Moon-kyung

Kim Da-hyun

Kim Beom-soo

Kim Se-jeong

Kim Yong-bin

Kim Ji-woong

Kim Jun-su

Kim Jin-woo

Kim Jong-kook

Kim Hwi-jae

Kim Ho-joong

Nam Sung-min

DINDIN

Lyn

Park Seo-jin

Park Jae-bum

Park Ji-hyun

Son Min-ah

Taeyeon

IU

Ahn Sung-hoon

Young Tak

Lee Mi-joo

Lee Young-ji

Lee Chan-won

Lee Hyo-ri

Baekhyun

Agencies

HYBE

JYP Entertainment

SM Entertainment

YG Entertainment

One Hundred Level Inc.

According to BBC, the wildfire destroyed over 48,000 hectares of land, which is almost 80% the size of Seoul, and damaged nearly 4,000 structures. This included homes, factories, and national treasures like the historic Goun Temple. It was a UNESCO World Heritage Site built in AD 618.

While the main blaze is now under control, smaller fires continue to reignite across affected regions.

