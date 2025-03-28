"NEVER SPEAK ON HER!!"- Fans defend BLACKPINK's Jennie donating 100 million KRW following criticism of alleged silence on Korean wildfire tragedy

BLACKPINK's Jennie faced backlash for alleged differences in response to the wildfire tragedy in Korea and L.A., United States. Since March 21, 2025, forest fires have spread in the Ulsan, Gyeongnam, Gyeongbuk, and Sangcheon regions of South Korea.

Ad

Several celebrities, including BTS, SEVENTEEN, and more, donated to assist people in need. Korean netizens noticed Jennie's alleged silence over the tragedy, and a post criticizing her on Pann Nate went viral on March 28. They mentioned that the You & Me singer posted on her social media to spread awareness about the Los Angeles tragedy but didn't do the same for Korea.

On the same day, fans quickly came to the BLACKPINK member's defense as Jennie donated a whopping 100 million KRW to help the people affected by the tragedy. They took to X to share their reactions to the criticism against Jennie.

Ad

Trending

"NEVER SPEAK ON HER!!," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Jennie should actually run for precidency the next time because why if anything happens in SK , the first question is always "What did Jennie do" like grow up y'all , it's a freaking serious situation and your first thought is Jennie????!!!," a fan added.

"well i hope these wondering knetz have donated as well instead of sitting and criticizing someone who actually donates everytime," a user stated.

Ad

Fans continued to defend the BLACKPINK rapper, highlighting her previous philanthropic work, including the recent 100 million KRW Won donation.

"Why should she have to justify who she donates her money to. Also many idols like Jennie donate privately to many causes . So leave her alone," a fan commented.

"Is she obligated to do that? Is she the only kpop idol exist? I know she’s yall Queen but stop seeking her validation," a user added.

Ad

"You really have the audacity to call out jennie. When jennie donated 100m won before to build school in Korea encourage everyone to donate during LA fire and now donating again 100m won for Koreas wildfire. Let me ask you is jennie the only korean artist in Korea?," a netizen mentioned.

Fans criticized the netizen who allegedly only targeted the SOLO singer while many celebrities are yet to speak on the natural disaster.

Ad

"It's impressive how they only drag Jennie for not speaking up about the fire but their top male idols also don't speak up, they do everything to hate female idol," a netizen reacted.

"ooh yall better be listing out every single kpop idol who isnt speaking up about it because this girl just donated 100 million won," a fan stated.

Ad

"There are so many celebrities who didnt donated YET but yeah jennie is the president of Korea so everyone are tuned in for her only," a user commented.

BLACKPINK's Jennie shares thoughts on tragic wildfires in South Korea and 100 million KRW donations

Ad

On March 28, 2025, Newsen reported that Jennie of BLACKPINK had donated 100 million KRW to Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association to help people affected by the ongoing wildfires in South Korea. The natural disaster is reported to have struck 38,000 hectares of area and killed 28 people. The wildfires have reportedly destroyed culturally significant places in the region as well.

As per Newsen, Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association chairman Choi Pil-ho stated,

“Jennie donated 100 million won to help with wildfire relief in Ulsan, Gyeongbuk, and Gyeongnam.”

Ad

The media outlet further reported that the general secretary of the association said,

“Jennie's warm heart will be a great comfort to the affected neighbors. Hope Bridge will also do its best with a sense of responsibility so that the meaning you sent can be well conveyed to the field.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

BLACKPINK's Jennie also shared her thoughts after learning of the forest fires incident.

She said,

"I was heartbroken to hear that many people are struggling due to the sudden wildfire. Although it’s a small gesture, I wanted to offer some comfort and support.” She added, “I sincerely hope that everyone can safely recover their daily lives and welcome a warm spring.” translated by @jenniepics

Ad

Meanwhile, funds provided by the BLACKPINK member are set to be used in practical recovery from the tragedy, including urgent livelihood support, building temporary shelter, relief supplies, and more.

In other news, Jennie dropped her first full-length studio album, Ruby, on major music platforms on March 7, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback