"Versatile. immersive. well-produced. a stellar album" — Fans rejoice as NME rates BLACKPINK's Jennie's 'Ruby' a 4/5

BLACKPINK's Jennie dropped her first full-length solo album titled Ruby on March 7, 2025, gaining praise from fans and critics. Jennie, widely known to be a part of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, delved into self-exploration for her first album, introducing different genres including pop, R&B, and hip-hop.

Following the album release, NME (The New Musical Express magazine) reviewed the album with positive remarks and rated it a 4 out of 5. The review explored Ruby's B-side tracks like Zen, With The IE (Way Up), and Mantra, among others. The magazine stated that her collaboration tracks felt purposeful, and the artists’ vocals complemented Jennie's voice without stealing her spotlight.

"After years of being scrutinised for everything from her dating life to her facial expressions, Jennie flips the lens back onto herself with ‘Ruby', where she seizes control of her own mythos with staggering clarity. She asserts herself not just as a global star, but as a fully realised artist, shaping her sound and vision with an intentionality that signals real growth.” - NME author Crystal Bell

As soon as the magazine’s review started to circulate online, fans were elated to learn that the BLACKPINK rapper received favorable reviews. They went on X to express their thoughts about the album and the ratings.

"Versatile. immersive. well-produced. a stellar album," a fan said.

Here are more reactions:

"The album musically takes you for a ride!! Love it soooo much!!! Jennie is the best!!!," a fan added.

"Right the diversity in ruby gagged me so much, thank you much for putting your thoughts and words for jennie," a user stated.

Fans praised Jennie's latest album, Ruby, and discussed NME's rating.

"NME saying Jennie didn’t have to try this hard with her first album is soo you could tell they didn’t expect her to create such a masterpiece," a netizen mentioned.

"First album out and almost perfect ratings but we know that extra star the public is gonna hand out straight to her," a fan wrote.

"For her first album as a solo artist I am so proud of her. Personally it’s a 5/5 for me," a user commented.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's upcoming activities: Billboard Women in Music, Coachella, and more

On February 12, 2025, Billboard confirmed that BLACKPINK's Jennie is set to be honored alongside several female artists, including Tyla, K-pop girl group aespa, Gracie Abrams, Meghan Trainor, and more. The SOLO singer will receive the Global Force award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music. The ceremony is scheduled to be held at YouTube Theatre in California, USA, on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Furthermore, Jennie is all set to perform at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The BLACKPINK rapper will perform on April 13 and 20, 2025, alongside renowned artists like Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Kraftwerk, Keshi, XG, and more.

She is expected to perform songs from her latest album, Ruby, at the music festival. Previously, she has performed and headlined the festival with her bandmates; however, with the upcoming performance, she will mark her first time as a solo artist to do so.

Meanwhile, she is currently on her four-stop concert tour titled The Ruby Experience. Jennie concluded two shows in Los Angeles on March 6 and 7, 2025. She is set to perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York on March 10, and the last show is scheduled to be held on March 15, 2025, at Inspire Arena in Seoul.

