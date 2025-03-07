"Nothing would have prepared me for that" — Fans left reeling as the BLACKPINK member reincarnates as a capybara in 'like JENNIE' MV

BLACKPINK's Jennie stunned fans with an unexpected transformation into a capybara in the like JENNIE music video. On Friday, March 7, 2025, the SOLO singer dropped her first full-length solo album, Ruby, alongside the music video of the titular track, like JENNIE, on YouTube.

The music video gained attention for its production, direction, and choreography. However, what caught fans off guard was the ending, where Jennie is seen engulfed in flames before reincarnating as a capybara chewing on something. Previously, the Mantra singer has expressed her love for capybaras on several occasions and even named her Instagram broadcast channel ‘capybara only.’

As the clip went viral on social media, fans shared hilarious reactions to the capybara cameo, as they did not see it coming. One fan on X commented:

"Nothing would have prepared me for that."

Netizens expressed their thoughts and made memes about the same.

"Jennie gotta be the most unserious kpop idol bc why tf did she transform into a f*cking capybara in her MV," a fan added.

"OMG I FVCKING BURST OUT LAUGHING AT THE END OF LIKE JENNIE MV. JENNIE IS REALLY HILARIOUS," a user stated.

Fans continued to make jokes about the capybara in the like JENNIE music video.

"It's giving "When you're being mean to me this is who you're being mean to"," a user commented.

"she said, if you're hating me, remember you're hating the capybara me," another user commented.

"From liking, obsessing, and now turning in one, QUEEN CAPYBARA is hear to slay," a fan mentioned.

Meanwhile, some BLACKPINK fans connected her transformation into a capybara with her stage presence and off-stage personality.

"I like the end how it illustrates that even though she’s seen as a stage slayer, jennie is still jennie—tough on the outside but big softie on the inside," a fan wrote.

"cause she is a stage beast when the show is on but still a harmless cutie inside I LOVE JENNIE," a netizen wrote.

"THE RAP PART, THE CHOREO, AND A RANDOM ASS CAPYBARA AT THE END JENNIE YOU ARE UNPREDICTABLE ILYSM OH MY GOD," a user reacted.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie's solo album Ruby and four show concerts

On March 7, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie unveiled her first solo album, Ruby, featuring 15 tracks, including the title song like JENNIE. The album includes collaborations such as Intro: JANE with FKJ, Handlebars with Dua Lipa, Damn Right featuring Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis, ExtraL ft. Doechii, and more.

Before the album's release, the BLACKPINK member hosted exclusive listening events in cities like Auckland, Bangkok, London, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Paris, and more, giving fans an early preview of the album. On March 6, 2025, Jennie kicked off the four-show concert series, The Ruby Experience, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, where she performed songs from Ruby live for the first time.

Following the album's release, an additional show was held at the same venue on March 7, 2025. The BLACKPINK rapper is set to perform in New York and Seoul on March 10 and 15, 2025, respectively, for the last two shows of The Ruby Experience.

Notably, Jennie will join her bandmates Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa for the BLACKPINK 2025 WORLD TOUR, which is set to begin in Goyang, South Korea, on July 5, 2025.

