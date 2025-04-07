“Most successful soloist” — Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest for individual singers in 2025 Overseas Hallyu Survey despite hiatus

On April 7, 2025, Yonhap News reported that BTS' Jungkook ranked the highest as a soloist in the 2025 Overseas Hallyu Survey conducted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Meanwhile, BTS emerged as the undisputed champion for the seventh consecutive year in the survey with 24.6%, with BLACKPINK coming in second with 12.3%. Simultaneously, Jungkook ranked 6th on the overall list but emerged as No. 1 in individual artist ranking, with BLACKPINK's Lisa coming in second as a soloist.

Yonhap News reported that the survey included 26,400 participants from several countries including Malaysia, Thailand, Canada, Japan, the United States, China, and South Africa. The survey was held from November 29 to December 27, 2024. Additionally, the Philippines and Hong Kong were added to the survey for the first time since the survey's inception eight years ago.

Fans worldwide expressed immense pride and joy over the Standing Next To You singer's latest achievement. One fan hailed him as the "most successful soloist" and wrote on X:

"Jungkook most successful soloist for a reason"

Social media platforms were abuzz with celebratory messages as fans boasted with pride of the BTS maknae's global popularity.

"The way jungkook king of kpop always show in all the list and always highest that why jk king need another comeback and give fans jungkook solo second album and jungkook solo tour fighting," a fan wrote.

"2 months more of waiting and he's back! This time, there is no stopping him," another fan added.

"The biggest group and biggest Asian soloist on the planet," another fan said.

Others highlighted that both BTS and the SEVEN singer topped the chart, making it a "double" victory for the fandom.

"So proud of #jungkook !!!! Double No.1 for him, both as a group member and a solo artist!!!" a fan remarked.

"Oh, Jungkook, you are so in demand! Everyone is waiting for his next release!" another fan added.

Jungkook's solo success with GOLDEN and ongoing influence

Prior to his enlistment, the BTS idol released his debut solo album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023. The album received widespread acclaim, with tracks like SEVEN featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow topping charts worldwide.

GOLDEN debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and made history in the UK by reaching No. 3 on the Official Albums Chart, the highest for a South Korean solo artist at the time.

The album features collaborations with Western artists like Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Major Lazer, DJ Snake, Jack Harlow, and more. By August 30, 2024, the album earned an official BRIT Silver Certification, making him the first South Korean soloist to achieve this honor.

In terms of streaming, the BTS singer's influence was equally pronounced. By September 8, 2024, he became the first and only South Korean soloist to surpass 7 billion streams across all credits on Spotify.

SEVEN debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominated the top position for seven weeks in a row. This made him the first Korean solo act to do so.

In adherence to South Korea's mandatory military service requirements, the SEVEN singer enlisted on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow BTS member Jimin. Both are expected to be discharged on June 11, 2025.

