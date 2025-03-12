"Helping them shine" — Fans react as artists reportedly gain over 180K monthly listeners after BTS' Jungkook's recommendation

On March 12, 2025, the official X account of media outlet @ThePopCore reported that due to BTS' Jungkook, several artists gained over 180K new monthly listeners overnight.

This happened after the Grammy-nominated singer recommended some songs via his pet dog Bam's Instagram account, @bowwow_bam, on the occasion of BTS' SUGA's 32nd birthday on March 9, 2025.

Here's the list of songs that he had recommended:

Let Me Know by Carlos Abril, Amelia Ross, 9ICK One Deep by Pimmie Slauson by Pimmie Oxford Circus by Frex HANGING WITH YOU by THEHONESTGUY Drama by Rex Orange County Dramamine by Flawed Mangoes among the clouds by aqualina

Following Jungkook's endorsement, fans and listeners seemingly flocked to platforms like Spotify to listen to the recommended songs. Meanwhile, @ThePopCore's comment sections were filled with praise for the BTS idol for showing support to artists and "helping them shine." One fan wrote on X:

"And that’s the power he holds. Jungkook giving support & showing love to other artists & helping them shine as they should."

Supporters underscored the Standing Next To You singer's "impact" as he "uses his influence to help small artists."

"He is THEE JUNGKOOK after all. His crumbs can raise even a dead career. Global popstar for a reason!" a fan wrote.

"Jungkook impact! He always uses his influence to help small artists," another fan wrote.

"His impact is insane," another fan added.

Several fans highlighted how the BTS singer is "always helping out underrated artists."

"He’s always helping out underrated artists. Jungkook is so influential," a fan wrote.

"And people swore he wasn’t the one with the impact on his collabs. This man single handedly saved CK from bankruptcy and now this" another fan remarked.

"That’s the power of the Biggest Asian Soloist," another fan added.

BTS' Jungkook's Spotify milestones and achievements as a soloist

The BTS idol's solo debut single, Seven, featuring rapper Latto, was released on July 14, 2023. The track debuted atop the daily Global Spotify Chart with nearly 16 million streams. This achievement marked the highest opening day streams for a male artist and collaboration in Spotify's history. It was also the biggest debut of 2023.

Notably, Jungkook became the first K-pop act to reach No. 1 on the U.S. Spotify chart with his debut solo single, Seven. He also became the first Korean/K-pop solo artist to debut atop the Spotify Global chart.

The song was at No. 1 on Spotify's global chart for 68 non-consecutive days. It set a record for the longest run by a Korean artist's track. Additionally, Seven was the platform's most-streamed song for eight consecutive weeks.

The BTS idol holds the Guinness World Records title for the fastest solo K-pop artist (male) to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. Furthermore, Seven set records for the fastest time for a music track by a male artist to reach both 100 million and 1 billion streams on the platform on Guinness World Records.

Beyond Spotify, Seven debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Jungkook the second BTS member to achieve this feat as a solo artist. BTS' Jimin was the first Korean solo act and K-pop soloist to top the Hot 100 with Like Crazy (April 2023).

Seven gained 21.9 million streams, a radio airplay audience impression of 6.4 million, and a total of 153,000 combined digital and physical sales in its first week. The song also broke several international records to open at No. 3 on the UK singles charts.

It was the highest entry for a solo Korean act, surpassing the previous record held by BTS' Jimin. It also made a huge wave on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, where it landed at No. 2.

Seven debuted atop the Billboard Global 200, accumulating 269,000 downloads and 217.1 million streams worldwide from July 14 to July 20, 2023. This marked the largest week for a song by a solo artist since the chart's inception.

The track also earned the second-biggest overall streaming week of all time, following BTS' Butter.

Currently, the Standing Next To You singer has been serving his mandatory 18-month enlistment in the South Korean military. He will return alongside Jimin on June 11, 2025.

