"The return of our Undisputed Pop King" — Fans react as BTS' Jungkook's brand logo gets officially trademarked by the US Patent and Trademark Office

On February 12, 2025, BTS' Jungkook officially registered his brand logo with the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO). The registered logo features a stylized representation of the letters "J" or "JK," symbolizing his personal brand. The patent was filed in South Korea, the UK, Europe, Canada, Japan, Thailand, Mexico, and Brazil.

This emblem is anticipated to serve as a cornerstone for future ventures, potentially encompassing fashion lines, merchandise, and other creative projects. Fans enthusiastically responded to this news, expressing their support and anticipation for what "JUNGKOOK THE BRAND" might offer.

Trademarking is a critical step for artists aiming to protect their brand identity and ensure exclusive rights to their name and associated symbols. By securing a trademark, an artist can prevent unauthorized use of their name or logo, thereby safeguarding their reputation and revenue streams.

The news of Jungkook's trademark registration was met with widespread excitement from fans, known as ARMY. Comments highlighted their anticipation for future projects under Jungkook's brand. One fan remarked,

"The world awaits the return of our Undisputed Pop King JUNGKOOK."

Supporters viewed this move as a strategic expansion of the Hate You singer's career. Fans noted that by establishing a trademarked brand, he positioned himself to explore various entrepreneurial endeavors, potentially setting a precedent for other artists in the K-pop industry and beyond.

"Not surprising when you’re the Biggest Rainmaker of your company. Mind u his album is the Best Seller among Kpop Soloists of All Time and he’s literally called King of Sold out when his merchs, photocards are the most in demand among all IDOLS," a fan wrote.

"I think our Golden Maknae will launch his own brand or merch," another fan wrote.

"The way people steal anything made famous by BTS, I'm glad they patent Jungkook's beautiful brand logo," another fan added.

Others expressed various avenues where the logo could be used by BTS' Jungkook, such as lighting sticks and more.

"Yay for Koo, happy to see him grow and looking forward to his next moves with the branding!" a fan commented .

"It will be located in lighting sticks, and I hope to get one," another fan wrote.

"Something is definitely cooking," another fan remarked.

South Korean artists like BLACKPINK's Jennie & 2NE1 who trademarked their names, similar to BTS' Jungkook

Traditionally, South Korean entertainment agencies have held the rights to these trademarks, reflecting their significant investment in training, marketing, and managing idol groups. However, as artists gain prominence and seek greater autonomy, disputes over trademark ownership have surfaced, leading to legal battles and, in some cases, landmark decisions favoring the artists.

In 2023, BLACKPINK's Jennie trademarked her name "Jennie Ruby Jane" before she terminated her solo contract with YG Entertainment.

HYBE subsidiary ADOR's rookie girl group, NewJeans, has been embroiled in a contract dispute with the label since last year. Since the copyright and patent of their group name "NewJeans" lie with ADOR, they had to announce a new name, NJZ, for themselves on February 7, 2025. Their contract feud is still ongoing.

Other most notable instances involve the boy band Shinhwa, which debuted in 1998 under SM Entertainment. After leaving SM Entertainment in 2003, the group faced legal challenges over the use of their name, as the trademark rights were held by their former agency.

Following a protracted legal battle, Shinhwa won the rights to their name in 2015, becoming the first K-pop group to own their trademark.

Similarly, the girl group T-ara encountered trademark disputes after their contracts with MBK Entertainment expired in 2017. The agency applied to trademark the group's name, but the Korean Intellectual Property Office rejected the application in 2018, siding with the members.

This decision allowed T-ara to continue using their name independently, highlighting the potential for artists to retain rights to their brand identifiers post-contract.

After disbanding in 2016, 2NE1's group name remained trademarked by YG Entertainment. Consequently, when the members reunited for a surprise performance at the Coachella music festival in 2022, they required the agency's consent to use the 2NE1 name.

Moreover, trademarks enable artists to expand their brand into various commercial avenues. For instance, an artist with a registered trademark can develop and sell merchandise, such as clothing or accessories, featuring their name or logo. This not only diversifies income sources but also strengthens the artist's connection with their audience through branded products.

To trademark a name or logo, an artist must first ensure that the desired mark is unique and not already in use. This involves conducting a comprehensive search to confirm that no existing trademarks conflict with the proposed one.

Once cleared, the artist can file an application with the relevant intellectual property office, such as the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) or KIPO in South Korea.

The application must specify the categories of goods or services the trademark will cover, known as classes. For artists, common classes include those related to music recordings, apparel, and entertainment services. Upon approval, the trademark grants the artist exclusive rights to use the name or logo within the specified classes, providing legal recourse against infringement.

In other news, BTS' Jungkook will be officially discharged from the military in June 2025.

