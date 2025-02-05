“Really concerning and not funny”— Fans concerned over 2NE1's Park Bom’s health after she exits stage midway during group’s recent concert

2NE1's Park Bom recently appeared in the headlines after she left the stage midway during her recent group concert in Bangkok.

As a result, on January 25, CL stepped up and spoke about why Park Bom left immediately after performing the first song set. Later, a video was circulated in which the female singer seemed exhausted but still attempted to connect with the crowd before leaving the stage. This clip of 2NE1's Park Bom at the concert sparked major concern among her fans.

These concerns recently surfaced as a Reddit discussion, where fans expressed their worries about 2NE1's Park Bom’s health.

“Yeah she seems out of it. It’s really concerning and not funny,” one Reddit user wrote.

Many other reactions to 2NE1's Park Bom’s health were seen online. While some blamed her label for just protecting the artist’s image as an idol, others pointed out how background dancers were keeping a check on Park Bom while they were performing.

“I’m sorry to say it but it feels like they just want to protect their idol’s image more than view her as a human being” a fan stated.

“I noticed this too! One of the background dancers having to keep her out of harm’s way and people are giggling about it. Like…,” another user commented.

“As much as I feel bad for her and I agree that there must be something going on, because we know she's been through a lot, has health issues and so on, I also think that conversations about this can cross a line quickly and people start armchair diagnosing her. I just hope that whatever it is, the other members and the staff are aware and are secure that she's fit enough to be performing,” expressed another fan.

Some hoped for 2NE1’s Park Bom’s well-being even if she is performing, while others called out people who look down on the idol’s mental issues as the idol reportedly suffers from ADHD since her teenage years.

Park Bom opened up about her health issues in 2019 during an interview with Billboard.

“I think she just checked out and genuinely doesn’t want to do artist activities but is forced to for some dough,” a fan wrote.

“I have noticed that K-pop fans look down on mental illness/burn out etc, and will just choose to ignore it rather than show their concern for the idol/group unfortunately,” wrote another fan.

“I'm so sorry. I think it's alarming that I haven't even seen anyone talking about it in spaces I frequent. It could very well be new medication or untreated illness affecting her, but I hope her band mates are worried enough that they will encourage her to get help/better treatment,” wrote another fan.

2NE1's Park Bom, Sandara Park, Minzy, and CL marked their comeback in October 2024

The iconic second-gen K-pop girl group 2NE1, featuring Park Bom, CL, Sandara Park, and Minzy, reunited for its first full-group performance in over a decade.

In October 2024, the group organized their WELCOME BACK in Seoul tour at Seoul's Olympic Hall, Songpa District. It was a three-day event that was held from October 4 to 6, and was attended by many artists, including G-Dragon, BOYNEXTDOOR, NewJeans, SE7EN, GUMMY, Rowoon, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Chanmina, Ross Butler, and more.

On their return after 10 years and six months, all three shows sold out instantly, proving the band's longevity. The concert was organized by YG Entertainment.

2NE1's Park Bom is a 40-year-old K-pop idol. She joined YG Entertainment in 2006 and became part of 2NE1 in 2009.

