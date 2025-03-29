"Put fanwars aside and have some compassion" — Fans react as BTS' Jungkook's donation to wildfires gets compared to other celebrity contributions

On March 29, 2025, BTS' Jungkook made headlines for donating 1 billion KRW (approximately $681,385) to support wildfire victims of South Korea, generating fan responses. His donation went to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. This contribution stands as the largest individual donation from a celebrity toward the wildfire relief efforts.

The Hope Bridge Association shared that half of Jungkook's donation will go towards emergency help and supplies for people who lost their homes. The other 500 million KRW (about $340,693) will be used to improve working conditions for firefighters.

As this news went viral, some netizens started comparing Jungkook's donation to those of others who also gave money to support the wildfire victims. Celebrities such as IU, Kim Ji-won, Byeon Woo-seok, Suzy, Park Min-young, Lee Jong-suk, and Yoo Jae-suk each donated 100 million KRW (around $81,000).

Furthermore, K-pop band SEVENTEEN donated 1 billion KRW (about $681,385), NCT's Haechan donated 50 million KRW (about $34,100), and BTS' Suga and j-hope each donated 100 million KRW (around $68,139) for the victims.

The BTS ARMY united to school those netizens who compared celebrity donations amidst South Korea's ongoing crisis, where people have lost their lives, homes, and livelihoods.

One fan wrote on X:

"Let’s be clear jungkook didn’t donate for you to use his generosity against other idols nor did he do it so you could drag him for making your idol look bad. He did it to help wildfire victims and firefighters, many of whom are elderly. Put fanwars aside and have some compassion."

Fans mentioned that it is inconsiderate to use one idol's donation and compare it with other celebrities in an attempt to spread hate when the country is dealing with a devastating crisis.

"Jungkook does what he feels is right. Haven’t we seen how caring he is of staff on AYS always making sure they are fed and hydrated. This is his character esp when he can see the devastation first hand. People hating on him is just plain jealousy over the kudos he’s rightfully getting," a fan wrote.

"Indeed… What’s become of our world where donating is used as comparing instead of as a means to encourage everyone to help and be compassionate to the victims… what a sad world we’re living in right now," another fan added.

"Imagine being that much of a hater that you try to turn Jungkook donation into a competition to discredit him & his intentions, he donated to help the victims and the firefighters anyone who thinks otherwise clearly you, your biased & lack of compassion are the problem," another fan added.

Others highlighted that the BTS idol donated based on his own wishes and the amount had nothing to do with what other celebrities donated.

"JK just does what his big heart tell him. He is not blínd to everything happening around him. If he wants he can choose to, but not when it's happening in his own country. And even this is scrutinized?! Like what are they? If their favs have contributed, it's what they can or want to!" a fan wrote.

"Only the childish would see it as a brag or competition. Jung kook did it as he felt the need to lend his helping hand. Is that a bad thing?" another fan said.

"We will never have peace here... Everything is competition. Some fans acting like they are the one who donates money comparing it w/other members and artists while others hating him for being generous. Pathetic," another fan added.

South Korea deals with its largest wildfires in history

The wildfires began on March 21 in Sancheong County and quickly spread to nearby communities such as Uiseong, Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok.

As of March 28, there were 28 confirmed deaths and hundreds injured. The fires prompted the evacuation of approximately 37,800 residents from their homes to a temporary evacuation shelter. Among the 28 dead, two firefighters and one pilot lost their lives after their helicopter crashed trying to control the fire.

The wildfires scorched over 35,810 hectares of land, surpassing the damage caused by the 2000 east coast wildfire, previously the largest on record.

The destruction caused by the fires was huge, wiping out important habitats and wildlife. One major loss was the ancient Gounsa Temple in Uiseong. The 1,300-year-old Buddhist temple was burnt to the ground due to the wildfire.

On March 26, 2025, The Guardian reported that the South Korean government deployed almost 1,600 people to fight the fires, along with 35 helicopters and vehicles on the ground.

The military also sent 6,000 soldiers and 242 helicopters to help with the firefighting efforts. The government also said they are setting up disaster shelters in North and South Gyeongsang provinces and Ulsan to support emergency services and disaster response programs.

In the aftermath, various organizations and individuals stepped forward to aid recovery efforts. Hyundai Motor Group, SK Group, and LG Group each donated 2 billion KRW (approximately $1.26 million), while Lotte Group contributed 1 billion KRW and Shinsegae Group provided 500 million KRW.

These corporations also supplied vehicles, appliances, and necessities to support affected communities.

On 29 March 2025, Anadolu Ajansi reported that the firefighting operations were continuing. Helicopters and firefighting personnel are being reallocated to areas where the fire still remains.

On 28 March, the Korea Forest Service announced that the wildfires in North Gyeongsang were fully contained, but residents had been responding to continued concern over a potential flare-up. Recovery operations are being implemented to ensure support for residents displaced, restore impacted infrastructure, and protect cultural heritage locations.

