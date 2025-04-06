“Nation needs a 97z in the soop"- Internet reacts as fan’s story of BTS’ Jungkook, Cha Eun-woo, Mingyu & Yugyeom hanging out goes viral

BTS’ Jungkook, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, and GOT7's Yugyeom's reunion in 2023 caused huge buzz on social media. A fan reportedly met the popular 97 liners at a restaurant two years ago and unveiled the autographs she received from the theme.

Although the incident took place in 2023, a blogger named Chocolate’s Blog on Naver decided to allegedly unveil the autographs as proof of meeting them through her blog on April 3, 2025. As per the images shared, one page displayed the autographs of BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, while the other showed the autographs of GOT7's Yugyeom and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo. Soon, the photos went viral among netizens online.

Fans were excited to hear that the 97 liner friends united and spent time together. They took to X to express their feelings about wanting Jungkook, Mingyu, Cha Eun-woo, and Yugyeom to film a variety show. Many suggested that the squad should do the popular show In The Soop, which previously featured BTS, SEVENTEEN, and the actor squad Wooda.

Fans shared their thoughts about the 97-liners while showing interest in watching them together on screen.

"Nation needs a 97z in the soop," a fan said.

"I need their own show ASAP," a fan added.

"I need an in the soop with the 97liners PLEASE," a user stated.

Fans were delighted to hear an old update about the 97-liner squad.

"The friendship between 97 liners is so precious, I love how they always explore restaurants and eat together," a fan commented.

Fans gushed over Mingyu and Jungkook signing on the same page.

"OMGOSH NEVER IN MY WILDEST DREAM I SEE THIS ONE COMING!!! ARMYCARATS WE WON BIG-TIME!!!!," a user stated.

"No but it’s crazy I never thought I’ll see Jungkook and Mingyu signing on same page like literally next to each other," a fan wrote.

About 97-liners' friendship and recent activities: BTS' Jungkook's military, Mingyu's festival performance, & more

The 97-liners are K-pop idols born in 1997, also known for their close friendship and deep bond. As per the reports, the squad includes BTS' Jungkook, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, DK, THE8, Cha Eun-woo, and GOT7's Yugyeom & BamBam, Stray Kids' Bang Chan, and NCT's Jaehyun.

The squad has been seen having meals and hanging out together by fans in the past. The group has openly spoken about their friendship on variety shows. For instance, during his appearance on the talk show 'Hey, Come here,' Yugyeom once revealed receiving a bracelet on his birthday from the 97z friends a few years ago.

As per Chocolate's Blog, Jungkook, Mingyu, Cha Eun-woo, and Yugyeom allegedly met before the BTS members' enlistment and after the release of his solo song Seven in 2023.

She told Jungkook that she had been enjoying Seven, and he responded,

"Ah really? Thank you~"

Currently, BTS' Jungkook has been serving in the military since December 2023 and is expected to be relieved from his duties in June 2025. Meanwhile, Mingyu performed at the Tecate Pal Norte, one of the largest music festivals in Latin America, with SEVENTEEN members on April 4, 2025.

Furthermore, ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo recently made news for accepting a role in an upcoming film named First Ride (Working Title). The movie is reportedly set to feature Squid Game 2 star Kang Ha-nuel. Moreover, Yugyeom of GOT7 recently completed the Latin American leg of his solo tour TRUSTY, with the final performance in Mexico on April 4.

