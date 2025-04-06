"The powerhouse of kpop"- Fans react as SEVENTEEN takes over Tecate Pa'l Norte Mexico attracting locals with their performances

SEVENTEEN took over the Tecate Pa'l Norte music festival in Mexico, grabbing local attendees' attention with their performances. On April 4, 2025, SEVENTEEN performed as the headliners of the Mexican music festival.

The group showcased some of their hit tracks, including Hot, Left & Right, God of Music, and more, live. Furthermore, the group's new unit HxW (Hoshi and Woozi) also performed their song 96ers from their debut EP Beam, released on March 10, 2025.

Several clips and videos from the festival went viral on social media, where the boy group captivated the audience. Carats were seen singing along to their songs while local attendees were stunned. Many attendees showcased their interest in getting to know the K-pop group after the festival.

Fans shared their thoughts and were delighted to hear more people were joining the fandom in surprising ways.

"And that’s on SEVENTEEN the powerhouse of kpop," a fan said.

"When locals who doesn't know them at all but enjoy their performance so much and give a positive feedback. This is my boys," another fan added.

"I was getting water after green day and this girl in line behind me who had come for green day was so amazed by svt she was asking me all sorts of questions about them," another fan commented.

Fans praised the Super singers' stage presence at the Tecate Pa'l Norte festival. Meanwhile, they also observed loud fan chants coming from Carats in the audience.

"SEVENTEEN has more stage presence just standing there than half of the kpop," another X user wrote.

"I love seeing locals reactions to seventeen they’re always so mesmerized like yup that is seventeen’s power for you!! it’s impossible to see them live and not be converted into a carat," one fan commented.

"THE CHANT?!! IT SEEMS LIKE 95% of the crowd are carats," one netizen mentioned.

Notably, the group was the first K-pop act to headline the festival. Fans expressed their happiness watching them present their music in Mexico.

"SVT who actually understands they’re not just out there to perform and to add another festival to their list of global stages, they’re out there to represent kpop proudly," one X user stated.

"it’s hard not to love them, they are so talented and lovable, real story from someone (me) who used to be (a little bit) anti kpop and korean wave in general," another netizen stated.

"There is seriously nothing to not love about these boys — they’re talented, hardworking, beautiful, humble, hilarious, kind, passionate, genuine, charismatic, down-to-earth, and endlessly lovable," another fan said.

More about SEVENTEEN's performance at the Tecate Pa'l Norte festival

On April 4, 2025, SEVENTEEN performed over 13 songs within an hour on the first day of Tecate Pa'l Norte at Parque Fundidora. The group headlined the event alongside globally renowned artists like Green Day, Olivia Rodrigo, The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys, Benson Boone, and Charli XCX.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily (dated April 6), PLEDIS Entertainment stated in a press release:

"SEVENTEEN proved itself once again as the champion of festivals by approaching the audience and making them cheer along."

Tecate Pa'l Norte setlist

Love, Money, Fame Left & Right Snap Shoot 96ers (HxW) Water Rain Cheers to youth Headliner God of Music March Super Cheers/Don Quixote/Hot/Darling/Clap/Rock With You/Fighting (BSS) Aju Nice and the Outro

In other news, the PLEDIS Entertainment boy group is gearing up for their 2025 Japan fan meeting titled HOLIDAY at Kyocera Dome in Osaka on April 24, 26, and 27. The fan convention event will also take place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on May 10 and 11, 2025.

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More