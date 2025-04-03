"Is there even a day when Hoshi doesnt mention military?"- Fans react to SEVENTEEN member's excitement on enlistment

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi gains attention for his curiosity and excitement about military service. On April 3, 2025, Hoshi appeared on Jung Yong-hwa's show LP Room to promote his latest EP BEAM (HxW). The SEVENTEEN member has previously expressed his interest in military service through his playful actions during concerts.

This time, Hoshi asked Jung Yong-hwa about his experience, and the CNBLUE member shared how he made new friends and memories during his service and other fun anecdotes.

Since this is not the first time Hoshi mentioned the military conscription, fans shared hilarious reactions and memes on how excited the SEVENTEEN member was to get enlisted.

"Is there even a day when Hoshi doesnt mention military?," a fan said.

"Can someone enlist hoshi right now pls dude won’t let us breathe even just for a day pfft-," another fan joked.

On the other hand, fans also showcased their support for Hoshi for warming fans up about his military enlistment.

"To be honest im glad that he talks about it really openly about this, bc he is normalizing that for carats and it will be less traumatizing when he leaves," a user commented.

"tbh i’ll miss hoshi so much cause wdym i dont get to see my main bias that often anymore. but one thing for sure I WONT BE THAT WORRIED cs….just look at him—he’s so prepared and looking for that military life. im sure he’ll be good," another user omment.

"I really can’t wait for the day they announce Hoshi’s enlistment. I’m happy that he’s just as excited as I am because, at the end of the day, he’s simply serving his military duty — it’s not like he’s disappearing or anything bad," a fan wrote.

Fans joked that Hoshi would have enlisted in the military before his fellow SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo if he could.

"Hoshi’s villain origin story must be pledis sending ww to military first before him when he’s been wanting to go since last year," a fan wrote.

"He is saying something like this for months and then some other member gose before him like...shhh tiger," an X user mentioned.

"Istg if he had the choice, he would have joined wonwoo earlier smh," a netizen wrote.

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi gets insight into military life from CNBLUE’s Yonghwa in a recent LP Room episode

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi appeared on CNBLUE's Yong-hwa's talk show LP Room where they had a conversation about his hometown Namyangju, Pokémon, music playlist, and more. During the episode, Hoshi revealed that he could not make friends outside of SEVENTEEN and is expecting to do so through his military service. He asked Jung Yong-hwa how it was for him to serve with new people.

Hoshi asked,

“I'm a bit curious about military life... I joined the company when I was 15. So I was always surrounded by the same staff, and also always with my members. I never really had a chance to mix into the other social circles. So that's why I'm curious.”

Jung Yong-hwa replied,

“That's why it was fun for me… i got close with those friends (from the military) and shared thoughts and worries and i'm like "wow even these guys are having these worries as well, just like me." It made me think a lot and honestly it was a good time. I think you'll do well.”.

In other news, Hoshi is set to perform at the Tecate Pal Norte 2025 alongside his fellow SEVENTEEN members on April 4, 2025. The group will headline the Mexican music festival as the only K-pop act performing this year. The festival is set to be held at Parque Fundidora in Monterrey, Mexico.

