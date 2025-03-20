"Bawling my eyes out"- Fans react as SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo confirms CARAT LAND as his last official schedule, teases new releases ahead of enlistment

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo confirmed the 9th fan meeting to be his last public schedule before the military enlistment. On March 20, 2025, the PLEDIS Entertainment boy group held the SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND fan meeting day 1 at Incheon Munhak Main Stadium, in Incheon, South Korea.

Ad

Previously, the agency confirmed Wonwoo's military enlistment date as April 3, 2025. Besides giving power-packed performances with the group members, he also released his JXW unit song Leftover, making fans emotional. He further confirmed releasing two songs, which are expected to be out after his enlistment.

“While I’m gone there will be two new songs released, and right before I go I prepared a cover song since it’s for my late mother. I'll continue to sing you new songs; I'll sing Leftover now,” he said before performing Leftover.

Ad

Trending

He expressed his gratitude towards the fans during his final speech.

“CARAT LAND is officially my last schedule, of course there will be more filmings left, and I will still meet you through lives, but I will make sure to go and come back well thanks to Carats support. Actually there's nothing else to say, but I will go and come back. Thank you so much and I love you,” he said.

Ad

Fans were sentimental and could not hold back their tears; they bid Wonwoo farewell for his enlistment on social media platform, X.

"Wonwoo prepared a song for his late mother before he goes to military, I’m literally bawling my eyes out," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Nothing makes me happier than the fact that wonwoo got to perform _world and candy, two songs which he has said many times that he really loves and they make him happy, as well as his own song, leftover, on one of his last shows before enlistment. i will miss you," another fan added.

Ad

"My wonungie :(( he's literally one of the most gentle and soft-hearted idol i know and i love him so much," one X user stated.

Fans were emotional as the LALALI singer revealed he is preparing a cover song dedicated to his late mother.

"I just know his mom’s so proud of him and is smiling in heaven right now. you’re doing well, wonwoo," one netizen mentioned.

Ad

"Wonwoo said he prepared two songs for us, one song for his mother. now how do i keep myself from crying bc my mom is lit beside me . she’s watching too," another X user stated.

"Wonwoo's gift to us, singing Leftover. He said he has 2 more songs that will be released after his enlistment & he also has a cover for his mom's remembrance day," another fan mentioned.

Ad

SEVENTEEN fans stated that they would miss Wonwoo once he is enlisted.

"Please take all of my mutuals instead of him," one netizen said.

"Be back safe instead of be back soon. DONT TAKE HIM FROM MEEEE," another X user wrote.

"I’m gonna miss him so bad, he always makes my day better with his Weverse post/lives," another fan said.

Ad

More about SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND and Wonwoo's military enlistment

Expand Tweet

Ad

On March 20, 2025, SEVENTEEN members S.Coups, Joshua, Jun, Woozi, Hoshi, Wonwoo, THE8, Mingyu, DK, Vernon, Seungkwan, and Dino held the group's annual fan convention in Incheon. Jeonghan could not participate as he is currently serving in the military in an alternative social service position.

On the first day, the group performed hit tracks like Mansae, _world, 1 to 13, and many more. The units like BSS performed CBZ (Prime Time), HxW sang 96ers, and Wonwoo performed JxW's Leftover.

Ad

This fan meeting marked Wonwoo's final official schedule, he is all set to enlist in the military on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Not many details regarding his post have been disclosed; however, the agency confirmed that he would also be serving in an alternative position like Jeonghan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As previously confirmed, Wonwoo will appear on the upcoming variety show Nana Inn. The Na PD-helmed variety show has already completed filming and is anticipated to be released around SEVENTEEN’s 10th debut anniversary in May.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's CARAT LAND day 2 is scheduled to be held on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 6:30 pm KST at Incheon Munhak Main Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback