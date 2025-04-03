“Respect his privacy”- Fans react as SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo's pictures from military enlistment by fansites go viral on social media

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo's alleged photos from the military enlistment ceremony went viral on social media. On April 3, 2025, Wonwoo began his military service journey and is reported to have entered the training camp to gain basic training. He will reportedly begin his services in an alternative position after his training.

As per E-Today, PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed Wonwoo's training details in a statement on April 3.

They said,

"Wonwoo will enlist in the training camp, complete basic military training, and then perform alternative service."

Soon, several alleged photos of Wonwoo at the enlistment site shared by his fan sites started to emerge on social media platforms like TikTok, X, and Instagram. This concerned many fans as the agency had previously confirmed that enlistment would be a private event and urged fans to avoid visiting. Furthermore, the location of the event was not disclosed to the public.

Since many fansites shared alleged photos of the SEVENTEEN rapper on social media, netizens and fans online assumed that they had visited the site. Fans online shared their disappointment, suggesting that fansites may be stalker fans/sasaengs who invaded his privacy. They took to X to express their thoughts and opinions on the photos shared by fansites.

"THERE IS NO OFFICIAL EVENT FOR WONWOO’S ENLISTMENT. Hence, refrain sharing pictures of his first day. Respect his privacy", a fan said.

"Just saw someone posting a pic of wonu during send off... idk what to feel but thats just violation of privacy.. as much as everyone wanted to see wonu... not like that..," a fan added.

"Yo who got that pic of Wonwoo on his first day of enlistment like ???? Aren’t fans not allowed or was that from a sasaeng," a user wrote.

SEVENTEEN fans were enraged as the people who visited the site violated the rules mentioned by PLEDIS Entertainment in the enlistment announcement notice.

"The way you b*tches really dgaf abt wonwoo’s privacy and are sharing his enlistment day photoshoot," a fan mentioned.

"wonwoo doesn't want to share pictures of him in military so please respect him, it's not official photos but probably from sasaengs," a user commemted.

"Wonwoo and the company already said that his enlistment is private!! DON'T HYPE THOSE PHOTOS CARATS!!!," a fan said.

SEVENTEEN fans urged other fans and netizens not to share their photos and clips from the enlistment ceremony.

"Imagine how uncomfortable it is to be in MILITARY TRAINING FFS and still have cameras on you. you’re not only saying “f*ck you” to policy but also to the idol and their wishes. the disrespect is insane. i hope wonwoo and svt know we aren’t all like this," a user said.

"If you see any photos of Wonwoo’s first day in military camp. Pls tell them to take it down. Let’s respect his privacy as the ent highlighted how there will be NO OFFICIAL EVENT of his enlistment. Refrain rt/qrt or any type of sharing of the photos either," another user commented.

"After how everyone respected jeonghans enlistment i thought that's how is gonna be for everyone. why did i woke up to everyone saying people went there and took photos of wonwoo despite him saying he won't post anything...," a netizen stated.

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo pens a letter for fans before military enlistment

On April 3, 2025, Wonwoo of SEVENTEEN officially enlisted in the military becoming the second member of the group after Jeonghan to do so. A day before his enlistment, on April 2, he dropped a cover of TOMBOY originally sung by HYUKOH. He then took to Weverse to update fans and share his thoughts.

He wrote,

"Time really seems to pass quickly. However, that means that the day we meet again will come soon, so I hope Carats spend it with excitement rather than worry. I ask that you take good care of the other members, and take care of your health, do your vacation homework well, and listen to the songs I prepared."

He concluded the post by expressing his love and gratitude for the fans. In other news, Wonwoo was confirmed to be the third guest of S.Coups' cooking vlog CooksCoups, which is scheduled to be released at a later date. The SEVENTEEN member will also be a part of Na PD's upcoming variety show NANA BNB, which will be released as part of the group's 10th-anniversary content.

