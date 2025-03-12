"Another proof that JYP indeed block their artist"- Fans accuse agency GOT7's Jackson opens up about not being able to promote in South Korea

GOT7's Jackson or Jackson Wang sharing about not being able to promote his music in South Korea gained attention online. On March 11, 2025, Jackson appeared on Eric Nam's Daebak Show, having an unfiltered conversation about his music, solo activities, and GOT7.

Jackson stated that he may go on a world tour after the release of his upcoming album MAGIC MAN 2. However, he wished to promote and perform in South Korea in the future. He said,

"Wish I could work in Korea, but I just think it's pretty hard. I wasn't able to share my music or distribute it for a long time in Korea. After we recontract with GOT7, I am able to, but the gap is so long, and I just don't know where to start."

Although Jackson explained that nothing is stopping him from entering the market again, many fans believe that his former agency, JYP Entertainment, has allegedly blocked him from producing and distributing music in South Korea. They took to X to criticize the agency.

"Another proof that JYP indeed block their artist..." a fan said.

"What annoys me more than anything is that they still got a cut out of his money whilst simultaneously blocking him. Like it will always be f*ck Jyp both the man and the company idc," a user claimed.

"So y'all don't ever mention that man's name in terms of benevolence towards the 7s because if it really wasn't about the money or exposure being bigger than his, then sseunie should've been able to branch out fully & freely instead of given only his home market to grow," a fan stated.

Fans further added that despite JYP Entertainment allegedly blocking Jackson from promoting in South Korea, the GOT7 members did their best to promote his solo activities.

"These companies really ain't shit! They don't give a flying f about you or the idols you love. When they try to leave, no matter how big or impactful, they will always fxxk you over," a user commented.

"That's why GOT6 always try to promote Jackson's songs whenever possible in Korea. Suddenly i remember when they asked to play Papillon in Nestfest, i just want to say that they are truly a family. Hope that Jackson can share his music in Korea more widely," a fan wrote.

"It has been always painful as JYP had blocked his solo music career in SK since the Papillon days while watching GOT6 helplessly support their bro back then. May God bless you #JacksonWang strive on now onwards," a netizen mentioned.

More about GOT7's Jackson's upcoming album MAGIC MAN 2 and latest single HIGH ALONE

Jackson Wang dropped his latest single, HIGH ALONE, on February 12, 2025, alongside the official music video on YouTube. The song depicts emotions experienced through true self-reflection, giving a glimpse of his upcoming album MAGIC MAN 2.

Notably, Magic Man is described as the GOT7 member’s alter ego, which was previously introduced through his hit solo album of the same name released in 2022.

According to ELLE India, Jackson has revealed his plans to visit India in May and also signaled a collaboration music release with an Indian artist. Additionally, MAGIC MAN 2 is expected to be released in the latter half of 2025. Previously, Jackson reunited with his GOT7 members JayB, Mark, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom for a comeback after three years.

GOT7 released their album WINTER HEPTAGON on January 20, 2025, with nine tracks, including ‘PYTHON,’ ‘SMOOTH,’ ‘Our Youth,’ ‘REMEMBER,’ ‘Darling,’ ‘TIDAL WAVE,’ ‘OUT THE DOOR,’ ‘hers,’ and ‘Yours Truly.’ The group also held a three-day concert show, NESTFEST, at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium on January 31, February 1, and 2, 2025, in Seoul.

