“Now we don’t need allegations" — Fans hilariously react as GOT7’s Jackson Wang reveals learning Korean through relationship fights

On March 7, 2025, GOT7's Jackson Wang appeared for an interview on Raditya Dika's YouTube channel. During the interview, Wang shared an amusing anecdote about his unconventional method of learning Korean, sparking a wave of humorous reactions from fans worldwide.

The Hong Kong-born singer and rapper revealed that he honed his Korean language skills through arguments in past relationships. His advice to everyone to learn a language faster was to date someone of a different nationality who doesn't know English. Jackson said:

"It works completely fine. It works really well. Because you can't just date like normal date. You have to argue all the time...with your date and your partner. And your partner need to not be able to speak English. Like she spoke only Korean. Yeah, so, and we fight."

The GOT7 rapper and singer continued:

"And then the more we fight, I get more angry, and when I am angry, I'm like, 'Ok ok, how do I say this back?', 'How do I say that back?' And I start looking up, and that's how my Korean is just so...It just launched."

Fans found Jackson Wang's amusing revelation both relatable and entertaining. Many took to social media to share their thoughts, with comments like,

"Lol jackson had a secret girlfriend now we dont need allegations"

Admirers shared lighthearted remarks on social media, underscoring Jackson Wang's hilarious advice to get into a "toxic relationship."

"Get in a toxic relationship with someone who doesn't speak your language so you can both get fluent in another one's. Ok jackson not a wise tip but is manageable," a fan wrote.

"Get into a lil toxic relationship w/ a foreigner thats how you learn a new language fast. nothing boosts fluency like high-stakes arguments and emotional chaos," another fan wrote.

"“You have to argue all the time” so his advice for learning Korean is to get in a toxic relationship with a Korean who doesn’t speak English. Seriously WHO IS THIS MAN," another fan joked.

Similar hilarious tweets flooded X (formerly Twitter):

"His advice is get a toxic relationship I can't," a fan commented.

"Will my english get better if i start dating johnny suh or mark lee hmmm," another fan remarked.

"((you have to argue all the time)), he suggested that constantly arguing could help improve language fluency," another fan wrote.

Jackson Wang's solo career: Magic Man, Magic Man 2, and beyond

Jackson Wang released his second studio album, Magic Man, on September 9, 2022. The album received positive reviews from critics, who praised Jackson's vocal experimentation and new musical direction in tracks like Blow and Cruel.

Commercially, Magic Man debuted at No. 15 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the South Korea Circle Weekly Album chart.

On February 12, 2025, he unveiled the official music video for his latest single, High Alone. This release marks the inaugural glimpse into his forthcoming album, MAGIC MAN 2, and showcases Jackson Wang's deep dive into themes of solitude and self-reflection.

The music video vividly brings Jackson Wang’s internal struggles to life, depicting an audience watching him drown for their entertainment, only to leave the moment his suffering ends. The video and its lyrics highlight themes of mental illnesses that artists suffer from due to the harsh demands of the entertainment industry.

MAGIC MAN 2 is the follow-up set to his 2022 release, MAGIC MAN. The album is set to be dropped sometime in 2025.

