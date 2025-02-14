GOT7’s Jackson Wang reported to visit India this May, teases a major collaboration with an Indian Artist

On February 12, 2025, Elle reported that Jackson Wang plans to visit India in May and hinted at working with an Indian artist. While he didn't reveal details, rumors suggest a potential collaboration with Sooraj Cherukat, also known as Hanumankind.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The GOT7 member had earlier performed at the Lollapalooza India Music Festival in 2023. There, he expressed his respect for India and Bollywood. Before starting his performance, Wang greeted the audience, saying:

"Namaste, this is Jackson Wang, this is Magic Man."

Dressed in all-black, he opened with his hit song 100 Ways before performing tracks from his solo album Magic Man. The rapper also danced to his song Cruel.

MAGIC MAN 2 Era Begins: Jackson Wang Debuts New Song High Alone

Jackson Wang (Image via Instagram/@jacksonwang852g7)

Jackson Wang recently released the new single High Alone. It offered a preview of his upcoming album, MAGIC MAN 2, scheduled to release in late 2025. The song includes his alter ego, which will be a central theme in the album. When sharing the music video on Instagram, Wang posted selected lyrics from the song.

Ad

"All my life I never really told you who I truly am, how I really feel. Maybe it’s not something people want to listen to. Maybe it’s not something people even care about. I’ve spent the last year understanding the Jackson I have always been avoiding. Let me tell you the truth I see. It’s all in this album. Let the story begin."

Ad

Ad

Jackson Wang's upcoming album follows his 2022 release, Magic Man, which reached No. 15 on the Billboard 200, his highest chart ranking. The new album is divided into four chapters, each symbolizing a stage of despair. The High Alone music video includes an underwater handcuff escape, serving as a metaphor for the entertainment industry, comparing performers to spectacle instruments.

The Feeling Lucky singer came out on top in a competition of 2,000 contestants after he was scouted by a JYP Entertainment representative in 2010. After two years of training, Wang made his debut as a member of GOT7 in 2014.

In 2014, Jackson Wang joined the variety show Roommate and won the Newcomer Award at the SBS Entertainment Awards. In 2017, he founded Team Wang, a company that manages his solo career. That year, he released his first solo single, "Papillon," which topped Billboard's China V Chart. Since then, Wang has expanded his career in music, TV, and fashion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback