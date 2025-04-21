BTS' V dominates Japanese popularity rankings for 'Military Police Model Award', sets multiple records across idol and actor polls

BTS' V has topped several popularity rankings across various categories in Japan as per South Korean media outlet STARNEWS. From April 14 to April 20, 2025, he ranked first in multiple polls conducted by multiple leading Japanese platforms.

According to the report, the BTS member's recent recognition in the military contributed to increased visibility. BTS' V received the Military Police Model Award after placing first in both winter urban training and shooting exercises despite an injury. This led to a spike in Japanese Google search volume and two consecutive days of top-ranking news coverage on Yahoo Japan.

On NEHAN, a well-known idol ranking site in Japan, V secured the top spot in the male idol category for the 212th consecutive week. During the same period, he also ranked first for the 59th consecutive week in the 'Actor Popularity Ranking' category on BIHAN, another Japanese site that tracks Korean actor popularity. Additionally, he maintained the top position in BIHAN’s 'Korean Actors in Their 20s' category for 208 consecutive weeks.

As per STARNEWS, he continued to rank first on Japanese website KPOP JUICE, which focuses on K-pop coverage. Additionally, BTS' V also had the highest number of mentions among K-pop artists on Japanese Google Trends since BTS’s debut.

On social media and search trends, V showed notable traction. He currently held the highest individual ranking on X (formerly Twitter) among all Korean and Japanese celebrities since the start of the Korean Wave. Furthermore, V also drew significant media coverage in Japan, appearing as a headline story for two consecutive days on Yahoo Japan, the country's largest online portal.

In national ground, V held the No. 1 position in K-board’s K-pop Idol Popularity Ranking for the 168th consecutive week. He also led the rankings for the 'Korean Drama Male Actor General Election' and the 'Flower Boy Election', maintaining a consistent presence throughout the voting period.

BTS' V receives Military Police Excellence Award despite injuries

On April 19, 2025, BTS' V was reported to have received the Military Police Excellence Award for his outstanding performance in the military, despite facing physical challenges during training. The update came from fellow soldier Lee Seungmin, who shared the news through his Instagram account (@win._.min_223).

According to Lee, V, despite sustaining injuries to his shoulder and thighs, secured the top position in both shooting and winter urban warfare training. He reportedly achieved perfect scores in shooting evaluations and continued to perform exceptionally during other physically demanding drills.

Lee also recalled a 3 km physical evaluation, during which he ran alongside V. He mentioned that the idol finished the run well ahead of the elite standard, despite his injuries.

Beyond training, BTS' V was also recognized for his generosity towards his fellow soldiers. He reportedly donated workout equipment and treated teammates to meals, including eel sushi, during their rest periods.

The post was originally made in the comments of a group photo set showing V and other military teammates. The update offers a rare glimpse into V’s military service, highlighting both his determination and leadership qualities.

BTS’ V is nearing the completion of his mandatory military service, with his discharge date set for June 10, 2025. The singer, who enlisted on December 11, 2023, entered the military alongside fellow member RM. Both were assigned as active-duty soldiers in the South Korean Army.

Following his basic training, BTS' V was selected for the Special Duty Team (SDT), a prestigious unit operating under the 2nd Military Police Corps. His performance throughout service has been marked by consistent excellence, leading to his recent promotion to sergeant. The idol kept fans informed with personal updates shared through letters on Weverse.

BTS leader RM is also expected to be discharged on the same day as V. Fellow BTS members Jungkook and Jimin are scheduled to follow on June 11, while SUGA, who is serving as a public service worker, will complete his term later in the month.

