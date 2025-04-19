"Taehyung was truly born to be loved" — Fans gush as BTS' V reportedly receives Military Police Excellence Award despite injuries

BTS’ V, also known as Kim Taehyung, is making headlines for his exceptional performance in the military. He is earning praise after reportedly receiving the Military Police Excellence Award despite sustaining multiple injuries.

The update came through an Instagram post by a fellow soldier (@win._.min_223) who served in the same unit, shared on April 19, 2025. The soldier revealed that despite issues with his shoulder and thighs, V secured the top position in shooting with perfect scores.

“Even though his shoulder, thighs, and body weren’t in great condition, he still ranked No.1 in shooting with perfect marks, No.1 in winter urban warfare training and shooting, and received the Military Police Excellence Award through pure grit. I was truly inspired,” the soldier wrote.

During a final 3 km physical evaluation, the soldier recalled running alongside V, saying,

“We ran the 3km side by side, and watching him finish way ahead of the elite standard was incredibly moving.”

V was also said to have gone above and beyond for his fellow soldiers—donating workout gear and treating them to quality meals like eel sushi during their breaks. The post also featured group photos with V enjoying his time with his teammates.

Fans flooded social media with love and admiration. They celebrated his achievements and humble attitude. One fan wrote,

"Taehyung was truly born to be loved! He is truly a beautiful person with an even more beautiful heart and no amount of made up lies and false narratives can change that."

They were deeply moved by his character and lasting impact. Many fans reflected on his humility, warmth, and natural ability to connect with those around him.

"Yes i feel proud of you... but not for that. I feel proud of you because. You are a Great worker and smart MAN. you Dont loose your símile and i am still seing the Greatest human Being there in your eyes .... the same as always..miss you Kim taehyung," commented one netizen.

"Taehyungie i love that he has this effect on literally everyone who bothers to truly try and know him. you are so loved and treasured," posted an X user.

"Tae reminds me so much of the guys from the American series the Bg of the hyper popular class who is still in the high school basketball team and who makes all the girls crack," said another fan.

"This is the right person to stan, he enlisted in the army and got a bunch of fanboys, everyone who was discharged thanked him adorable, Taehyungie's army life was so brilliant, both cool and kind," read a comment from a fan.

Fans took to social media to express their admiration. Many were especially touched by the bond V shared with his peers and the heartfelt letters exchanged between them.

"Taehyung is a much more wonderful and reliable older brother than I imagined... And he's not pretentious at all... The second photo sums up their relationship... And as a result, your emotions are overflowing and you want to express them in a long message... (I totally understand)," shared this fan.

"Wow... really Kim Taehyung...With friends who write him letters like this? Almost classmates?? it makes me think that even though it's tough, he's having a fun time in the military but there's still a little bit left!!!" commented an individual on X.

"Taehyung's friendships radiate pure energy and positivity. Tae surrounds himself with soul-deep connections. That's our CAPTAIN KIM TAEHYUNG," wrote another netizen.

"This man is so beautiful, authentic, a being of light, of tremendous competence and absurd kindness. He is a constellation of stars that shines in the middle of the darkness," added this fan on X.

BTS’ V nears military discharge while maintaining global impact through music

BTS’ V is steadily approaching the end of his military service, which began in December 2023. He enlisted on December 11 alongside fellow member RM. Both of them are serving as active-duty soldiers in the South Korean Army.

After completing basic training, V undertook specialized training to join the Special Duty Team (SDT), a highly selective unit under the 2nd Military Police Corps. He earned top honors throughout his service and was recently promoted to the rank of sergeant. V shared this update with fans via heartfelt letters on Weverse..

Despite being enlisted, BTS’ V continued to make waves in the music scene. In 2024, he was part of three notable releases—Fri(end)s, a collaboration titled Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and a special remix of the classic White Christmas alongside Bing Crosby’s vocals.

Fri(end)s achieved strong chart success, landing at No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reaching No. 5 on the Global 200. Meanwhile, Winter Ahead marked a significant milestone as the first K-pop jazz track to enter the Billboard Hot 100.

On December 7, 2024, V released a remix of White Christmas, paying tribute to the original’s 81st anniversary. The track quickly topped both the Worldwide and European iTunes Song Charts, showing his continued global influence even during military service.

His discharge is scheduled for June 10, 2025, the same day as RM. BTS members Jungkook and Jimin are expected to follow the next day, on June 11, while SUGA will complete his service later that month.

