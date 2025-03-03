"Besties supporting each other" — Fans react as BTS' Taehyung shares admiration for Park Hyung-sik's Buried Hearts in his latest Weverse letter

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, recently updated fans with a heartfelt letter on Weverse, sharing glimpses of his life in the military. Along with his message, he posted a photo of himself in uniform, assuring ARMY of his well-being.

In his letter, Taehyung mentioned that he had been watching the drama Buried Hearts during his free time. He specifically praised his close friend and fellow Wooga Squad member Park Hyung-sik for his performance in the series.

"I watch Treasure Island (Buried Hearts) these days Actor Park Hyungsik is cool," BTS member wrote.

Fans quickly reacted to his mention of the show. Social media was flooded with reactions, with many expressing excitement over Taehyung's support for Hyung-sik.

"“i watch treasure island these days actor park hyungsik is cool” besties supporting each other😭💜," tweeted a fan on X.

"Taehyung said he’s watching Treasure Island/Buried Hearts, I just know he’s rooting for Dong Ju to get his revenge, no one mess with his Hyungsik hyung!!!" wrote a fan.

"The fact that Taehyung can see Buried Hearts while trainning hard in the military like Sergeant of the SDT, show the love and respect for his Wooga hyung Park Hyungsik," said another fan.

"Both of my babies been proven over & over again they r best of friends & admire eo. Both r cute & handsome physically,they r also mentally strong. I can’t be more proud to be their fans. Taehyung & Hyungsik Love you always," added a netizen.

Fans also shared their thoughts on Buried Hearts, with many expressing their love for the drama and praising Park Hyung-sik’s performance. Some mentioned that they were already watching the series, while others said Taehyung’s mention had convinced them to start it.

"okay alr omg everyone and their moms and now taehyung telling me to watch this damn drama— OKAY ALRIGHT DAMN," said a netizen.

"All of V fans adore their friendship. Park Hyungsiks drama hits different from the roles he has had before. It is very cool. Cannot wait for the next episode," said another netizen.

"Treasure Island (Buried Hearts) is interesting. Hyung-sik, I can trust you in acting. You've been watching it since the enlistment. I guess Ul Tae-hyung seems to be taking good care of it, too. Of course, they're Uga brothers, and they'll take good care of them." wrote a user.

"I’m watching with Taehyung, that’s what I’m telling myself. It’s called Buried Hearts in the States 미국 because it’s a Hulu/Dusney situation and if you look up Treasure Island, well it’s the old time movie or the muppets version. Park Hyungsik 박 형식 is 🥵," commented another user.

BTS' Taehyung shares heartfelt Weverse update, reflects on military life and expresses longing for ARMY

On March 3, 2025, BTS' V (Kim Taehyung) shared a personal update on Weverse, giving fans a glimpse into his life in the military. He posted two photos, one new photo was of himself in uniform, complete with a black beret bearing an emblem, a name tag, and patches signifying his SDT unit and Sergeant rank.

In that photo, the vocalist is seated in a traditional Korean-style room with wooden lattice panels and wallpaper, holding chopsticks in hand, appearing deep in concentration. In another photo, he posted an image with his face hidden behind a LOTTE Strawberry ice cream packet, which featured the phrase "There's only you (너밖에 없어)."

In the heartfelt letter, he detailed his experiences, from shoveling snow and engaging in snowball fights to his recent promotion to 2nd class sergeant. He also revealed that he had become a special forces soldier.

He shared that while working out intensely he suffered a rib injury in the process. However, he assured ARMYs that despite the challenges, he recovered and was now focusing on his fitness.

He also shared that he has been reading extensively, thanks to books gifted by a friend, but admitted that he hasn’t been able to finish them all. Unlike his past struggles with insomnia, he now falls asleep instantly, though waking up early remains difficult.

The BTS member also expressed his deep longing for ARMY, revealing that he often watches BTS concert videos to feel connected. He confessed that he has forgotten the choreography for Black Swan, despite being asked by a junior soldier who had memorized it.

He mentioned watching I Live Alone, featuring his fellow BTS member j-hope. He also mentioned regretting missing the chance to attend j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE concerts in Seoul and also missing seeing ARMYs there.

He ended his message with "I miss you! I love you!" for his fans. Taehyung fans flooded social media with messages of love and encouragement for the idol as they await his return from the military.

A brief overview of Buried Hearts

Buried Hearts is a gripping mystery thriller centered on a hacked 2 trillion KRW political slush fund that sets off a deadly power struggle. When an anonymous hacker infiltrates the fund, a ruthless political figure, unaware of the breach, orders his elimination.

However, in the chaos, the slush fund vanishes, triggering a high-stakes battle for control and survival. As alliances shift and betrayals unfold, the story delves into the dark intersections of ambition, power, and deception.

At the heart of the drama is Seo Dong-joo, played by Park Hyung-sik. As the chief secretary to Daesan Group’s chairman, he is known as the "Daesan Man"—a figure of unwavering loyalty yet secretly driven by his own quest for dominance. His journey is entangled with Yeom Jang-seon, portrayed by Heo Joon-ho, whose manipulative tactics add layers of intrigue.

The cast also features Hong Hwa-yeon as Yeo Eun-nam, a key player in the unfolding drama, while Jiho, formerly of OH MY GIRL, further enhances the ensemble.

Buried Hearts debuted on SBS TV on February 21, 2025, and airs weekly on Fridays and Saturdays at 10 pm KST. Viewers in select regions can also stream the series on Disney+.

