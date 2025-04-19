"Full circle moment" - Fans celebrate as BTS' Jin joins Coldplay's Chris Martin for piano version of The Astronaut in Seoul concert

BTS' Jin made a surprise appearance at Coldplay’s concert held at Goyang Stadium in Seoul on April 19, 2025, reuniting with the band three years after their last joint stage. The highlight of the night was the BTS member's piano rendition of The Astronaut, performed alongside Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin. This marks Jin’s second live performance of the track with the British band.

The Astronaut, released on October 28, 2022, was Jin’s official solo debut single and a special collaboration with Coldplay. A day after its release, on October 29, he performed the song live in Buenos Aires during Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour. That live performance marked his final stage before beginning his mandatory military service in December of that same year.

Sharing the stage with Coldplay after completing his enlistment, the performance was a symbolic moment for both BTS' Jin and his fans. Social media quickly flooded with reactions, as ARMYs expressed their overwhelming emotions, calling the reunion a “full circle" moment. One ARMY wrote:

"What a full circle moment Seokjin is back."

"This is such a full circle moment. 2022 tori ♡ EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY. from Argentina to Seoul, the astronaut landed home :]," said one fan.

"Full circle moment that speaks straight to the soul .Jin's journey with Coldplay is pure fate, and Chris's words just make it even more special," posted this netizen.

"Jin performing The Astronaut with Coldplay before leaving for military service and now Jin performing The Astronaut wirh Coldplay after his military service and Army are still here. The circle is complete and i'm crying," posted another fan.

For many, The Astronaut held deep sentimental value, especially tied to the time of BTS' Jin’s enlistment. The surprise performance on April 19, 2025, stirred memories of the original 2022 stage in Argentina, making this moment even more meaningful.

"I remember crying so much when i first watched the video of that performance, even though i had only just gotten here. that performance is so special to me i became army and he left like within a month of that so i spent so many nights watching that and sobbing," shared an X user.

"I remember crying so hard when jin performed this before serving in the military and now he's really here no more leaving," posted an individual on X.

"Cried when they performed it in argentina two and a half years ago, and i’m literally crying now.. this song means so much to me and to wait all of seokjin’s enlistment to see him perform this song again in this full circle moment.. i have no words," mentioned another fan of BTS' Jin.

In addition to the emotional impact of Jin’s return, fans also praised his performance and stage presence during Coldplay’s Seoul concert.

"Seokjin never fails to serve voclas on stage, his live vocals are a blessing to the ears. I can't stop listening to him," said this BTS' Jin's fan.

"JIN dazzles with his breathtaking, unreal visuals and ethereal, angelic live vocals, delivering a truly mesmerizing performance and proving he's a silver and sterling vocalist at today's Coldplay concert," wrote @TheePopCore.

BTS' Jin reunites with Coldplay on stage to perform The Astronaut at recent concert

Expand Tweet

At Coldplay’s Seoul concert on April 19, BTS' Jin joined the British band on stage, dressed in an all-black ensemble featuring a leather jacket, t-shirt, and pants. Before stepping on stage, he held up a sign asking to perform the song alongside the band.

With the cue, Martin welcomed him warmly on stage, expressing admiration. He referenced the long-standing relationship between the two groups, remarking on Jin and their previous performance together.

"We missed you man, you’d been in the military, you still look so handsome , look at this beautiful man! We sang this together two or maybe two and a half years ago in Argentina," said the Coldplay’s leader.

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jin also addressed the audience, sharing that Coldplay’s concert had been his last stage before enlistment, and now serves as his first stage post-discharge.

"Yes, two years ago we sang this song together. My last stage before I went to the military was at Coldplay Hyung-nim’s concert, and now the first concert is again Coldplay concert," said the 'Silver voice of Korea.'

The two artists then performed The Astronaut together, drawing an enthusiastic response from the crowd. They followed it up with a joint performance of My Universe, the 2021 collaboration between BTS and Coldplay.

BTS' Jin is set to make a return to the music scene with his second mini album ECHO, arriving on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm KST. The new release will include seven tracks, one of which features a notable collaboration with Yena, former member of IZ*ONE.

In addition to the album, Jin has announced his first solo world tour titled RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. The tour, which also acts as a concluding chapter for his variety show RunJin, will begin in Goyang, South Korea. It will then continue through several major cities in Japan and North America, before reaching its final stop in Europe.

