"This is Seokjin love language" - Fans reactas BTS’ Jin reportedly gifts Wootteo merch toKian's Bizarre B&B guests

BTS’ Jin' Netflix original variety show Kian’s Bizarre B&B's latest episodes, sparked a wave of excitement among ARMYs after a surprising detail caught fans' attention. Beginning with episode 4, which aired on April 15, 2025, guests were seen checking out of the B&B—and some of them appeared to leave with special parting gifts.

Viewers like X user @17kimseokjin were quick to spot a recurring detail: several departing guests carried what looked like Wootteo merchandise. In episode 5, a college student was seen holding a package with a Wootteo miniature inside, before leaving the B&B. Then in episode 6, one of the two child guests was seen leaving, with a Wootteo keyring attached to his backpack.

Wootteo is the beloved astronaut-themed character created by BTS’ Jin in connection with his 2022 solo track The Astronaut. The character played a central role in the promotion of the single.

The subtle inclusion of the merch in Kian’s Bizarre B&B led fans to believe that Jin himself may have prepared these gifts for the guests. Earlier in the show, BTS’ Jin was spotted gifting his final two sets of Good Day and Bad Day pajamas—part of his 2022 Artist-Made Collection—to his co-hosts on Kian’s Bizarre B&B.

BTS’ Jin's heartfelt gesture led to a surge of appreciation online. Fans flooded social media platforms with posts celebrating his thoughtfulness, calling it a clear display of his affection. One fan wrote,

"This is Seokjin love languange."

"Seokjin even came ready with guest souvenirs and quietly handing them out as guests check out. It wasn't highlighted but the traces are there," said this netizen.

"If you manage to get jin as your brand ambassador you've won in life, seokjin will go above and beyond to promote the product. i love his work ethic," posted another fan.

In addition to praising BTS’ Jin’s generosity, many fans couldn’t help but express playful envy after spotting the rare Wootteo merchandise being handed out to guests on Kian’s Bizarre B&B.

Known for selling out quickly, Wootteo items are highly coveted among ARMYs, making Jin’s gesture even more special—and, for some, a little bittersweet. Fans jokingly lamented not being in the guests’ shoes, highlighting just how valuable and meaningful the merch is to them.

"The way its always war for kim seokjin merch but he's just out there giving it away to the guests that should be me," read a comment from a fan.

"wootteo merch is fast to sold out and seokjin was giving them for free???? im jealoussssss," mentioned one X user.

Many were deeply moved by his thoughtful gesture, especially since the recipients were not celebrities or known acquaintances, but strangers who spent a few days with the idol.

"Your heart is so kind....there is no reason to hate you, but why are those people so mean to you, Seokjin is a sincere person, he doesn't differentiate between anyone I will work harder to support you," shared this netizen.

"Seokjin is like a person who gives and gives and when he sees someone happy because of the things he does, then he’s happy. he is just a simple man. I wish I can give him something too, something to show him that he deserves gifts too. also, we can never find another Seokjin," wrote one fan.

"Seokjini has the most generous heart istg. Gift giving is understandable when you know the person, but he just gifted some complete strangers. He is beautiful inside out. I hope they love every bits of the merch. I hope they know how precious those are to millions of the people," added this fan of BTS’ Jin.

More about BTS’ Jin', Wootteo, and Kian’s Bizarre B&B

Wootteo is a character that mirrors BTS’ Jin’s personality and artistic vision. Dressed in a white astronaut suit with only its green eyes peeking through the helmet, Wootteo’s soft, rounded design reflects Jin's fondness for simplicity. Jin described Wootteo's design as,

"It contains a lot of my personal taste, I think that characters must be simple I received five character proposals for Wootteo I chose the one I liked best and asked for it to be made more simple and rounded that's how Wootteo came about."

In the storyline created for The Astronaut, Wootteo is a lonely traveler from space who finds a friend in Jin after arriving on Earth.

"I wanted Wootteo to be a cute friend who could stand by my fans on behalf of me that's the role I wanted Wootteo to play I'm very happy with Wootteo I hope you can be by many people's sides for me," said the idol while describing the merch.

The idea resonated deeply with fans as Wootteo soon became sought-after merchandise. The character also played a role in promoting Korean culture on global platforms, including its appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics to support K-content.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Kian’s Bizarre B&B offers a quirky twist to the typical guesthouse reality show. Streaming on Netflix, it features an unexpected but entertaining mix of personalities—BTS’ Jin, popular webtoon artist Kian84, and comedian Ji Ye-eun from SNL Korea.

The trio sets up and operates a one-of-a-kind bed and breakfast on a barge floating on the sea of Japan, near Ulleungdo Island, with the entire concept and design masterminded by Kian84.

Backed by the production team behind the hit series Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast, the show blends heartfelt moments with offbeat humor and surprising tasks.

BTS’ Jin is gearing up for a major solo return with the release of his second mini album ECHO, scheduled to drop on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm KST. The upcoming album will feature a total of 7 tracks, including a special collaboration with former IZ*ONE member Yena.

Alongside the album, BTS’ Jin has also revealed plans for his first-ever solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. The tour serves as a grand finale to his variety show RunJin and will kick off in Goyang, South Korea. From there, it will move through Japan and North America before wrapping up in Europe.

