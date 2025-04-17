BTS’ Jin announces 2025 solo world tour, ‘RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR’: Dates, venues & all we know so far

BTS member Kim Seokjin, better known by his stage name Jin, recently confirmed his first solo world tour, titled RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, scheduled for 2025. This marks a milestone in his solo career, following his military service (he was discharged in June 2024) and his first solo album, Happy, released in November 2024.

On April 17, 2025 (April 18 KST), BIGHIT MUSIC released the complete list of tour dates and venues on their official X account. The tour will commence in June 2025, presumably after all of the members return from the military.

Here are the dates and venues of RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR:

June 28-29: Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5-6: Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

July 12-13: Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17-18: Anaheim, Honda Center

July 22-23: Dallas, American Airlines Center

July 26-27: Tampa, Amalie Arena

July 30-31: Newark, Prudential Center

August 5-6: London, The O2

August 9-10: Amsterdam, ZIGGO Dome

RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR follows Jin's second solo album release ECHO

Billboard reported that the Grammy-nominated musician is set to drop his second solo record, ECHO, on May 16, 2025. The RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR will follow the album release and will start in Goyang, South Korea, and head to Japan, North America, and end in Europe.

As the name of the tour is based on the musician's YouTube reality show, RUN JIN, it is anticipated that the tour will be a merge of music and fun escapades. The reality show airs new episodes every Tuesday on BTS' official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV.

Furthermore, fans could look forward to the singer-songwriter belting his tracks from both his albums, Happy and ECHO, at his tour showcase.

Meanwhile, Billboard reported that the BTS member's press release about his forthcoming solo album highlighted his aim to connect with fans on a "deeper level." The statement read:

“Aiming to connect on a deeper level with fans through music, Echo offers Jin’s perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity.”

The statement continued:

“Built on dynamic band sounds, the album showcases his versatile vocals across a spectrum of moods and styles. It reflects a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin’s evolving artistry.”

ECHO consists of seven tracks, and they are as follows:

Don't Say You Love Me Nothing Without Your Love Loser (feat. YENA) Rope It 구름과 떠나는 여행 (On a Journey With the Clouds) Background 오늘의 나에게 (To Today's Me)

The announcement of RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR marks a significant moment in the singer's solo career, offering fans worldwide the chance to experience his music live. As anticipation builds, ARMYs are encouraged to keep an eye on official channels for forthcoming details.

