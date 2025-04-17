“So proud” — Fans react as BTS' Jin shows depth as a solo artist with personal lyric contributions on ‘Echo’

BTS' Jin is set to release his second solo mini-album, Echo, on May 16, 2025, and fans are already lauding the depth and authenticity he brings to his music. The album, comprising seven tracks, is anticipated to delve into themes of memory and emotional resonance, capturing moments that echo through time.
On April 17, 2025, Herald POP reported that the Grammy-nominated musician's involvement in the lyric-writing process became a reason of pride and admiration for the BTS fandom.
The BTS member's new set will follow his first solo album, Happy, which was released on November 15, 2024. The tracks are anticipated to incorporate various elements of his personal life, allowing listeners to glimpse into unique parts of his world and life. The tracklist was announced on April 17, and the lead single is Don't Say You Love Me.
The announcement of the artist's songwriting credit in Echo sparked a wave of reactions from ARMYs, BTS' dedicated fanbase. One fan wrote on X:
"So proud."
Many fans hailed BTS' Jin as a "talented songwriter" and lauded his growth as a solo artist.
"One thing about Jin is that you'll always find his name in the "writing credits" of his solo albums," a fan wrote.
"Ohhhh my talented songwriter. ECHO AOTY," another fan said.
"Just know it will be deep," another fan added.
Others eagerly await Echo's global release, while a few started claiming that Jin's album's tracks, like Background would be a fan-favorite.
"Claimed track 5 without knowing sj wrote it. / And that's on bias connection," a fan remarked.
"So ready for this album and so proud of him," another fan said.
"I know I will absolutely love a journey with the clouds. It screams "Seokjin" to me. I will claim it," another fan added.
BTS' Jin drops the official tracklist of Echo
Designed on a blue backdrop, the tracklist revealed seven tracks, two of which were titled in Korean. The songs are as follows:
Don't Say You Love Me
- Nothing Without Your Love
- Loser (feat. YENA)
- Rope It
- 구름과 떠나는 여행 (On a Journey With the Clouds)
- Background
- 오늘의 나에게 (To Today's Me)
According to Herald POP, BIGHIT MUSIC explained the tracks' themes during a press conference.
Don't Say You Love Me touches on the yearning and desire to save a relationship, even when it is falling apart. Nothing Without Your Love talks about finding one's purpose and identity in someone's love and the loneliness that follows when that person leaves.
Loser (feat. YENA) focuses on a couple who bicker a lot yet love each other tremendously. The song features former I*ZONE member Yena and is anticipated to have a pop-funk element.
Rope It is the fourth song in the tracklist and touches on the themes of sacrifices to reach one's goals and dreams. It is a song that showcases a human's desire to make their dreams come true, but the cost that a person has to bear becomes too much.
구름과 떠나는 여행 (On a Journey With the Clouds) is anticipated to be another sweet song about finding a friend or a person who accepts everything about oneself.
Background is for the love that refuses to leave even when the ruins of the love story have burned down to the ground. The album ends with the seventh track 오늘의 나에게 (To Today's Me), which is about a person being grateful for his present and choosing to move on. 오늘의 나에게 (To Today's Me) slightly mirrors Jin's previous single, Epiphany.
Echo is available for pre-order through official BIGHIT MUSIC platforms, like Weverse.