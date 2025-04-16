"I'M GONNA CRY"— Fans emotional as BTS' Jin reveals his wish to hold a fan concert for the last episode of Run Jin 

On April 15, 2025, BANGTAN TV dropped episode 30 of BTS' Jin's Run Jin through the official YouTube channel. The latest segment featured special guests, namely, Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun.

Ad

During the conversation, the male artist revealed his desire to hold a fan concert for the last episode of the entertainment and variety program.

"But since we have to do the last show for Run Jin, since we have to film the last show, I thought a lot about what q. I was thinking that for the last show of Run Jin, we could do a concert with the fans. What do you think? Would you be able to set that up?" he mentioned.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response, the staff stated it was a good idea and they would talk to the concert team. Subsequently, BTS' Jin's latest wish circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed excitement and stated could not wait for the forthcoming episode.

"A RUN JIN FAN CONCERT IS COMING FOR THE LAST EPISODE OF RUN JIN?!!! LESGOOOO SEOKJIN I'M GONNA CRY," an X user tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom stated they were elated to hear about BTS' Jin planning to hold a fan concert for the last episode of Run Jin, and that the show was like therapy to them.

"WAIT A CONCERT?????? FOR THE LAST EPISODE OF RUN JIN???? SIR....DON'T LEAVE ME HANGING LIKE THIS!! COME BACK! QHHHHHHHHAHJZJJSJ," a fan reacted.

"OMG Seokjin wanted to have a concert with armys as the last episode of Run Jin and they're actually making it happen????," a fan shared.

Ad

"I literally attached with Run jin waiting every Tuesday, my therapy endless laugh. I'll miss run jin sm. I was holding my tears when he said... but I can't. I'm so proud of him he working so hard since the day discharged making us happy in every possible way," a fan mentioned.

Internet users added that they were proud of BTS' Jin for working hard and stated they were looking forward to it.

Ad

"THANK YOU FOR WORKING SO HARD FOR US, SEOKJINNIE," a user reacted.

"Can't say goodbye but looking forward to the concert. RUN JIN x FANCON," a user mentioned.

"This was a Rollercoaster clip ... It went .. Oooh wow the hoobae groups yay Then feeling sad as jin said only 2 more shoots remaining so only few episodes left noooooo Then run jin concert... OH OH OH!!!! WHAT?!!!!! dam*!!!! It's yay.. no.. what yay!!!!," a user commented.

Ad

BTS' Jin is set to release his second solo album, Echo

On April 14, 2025, BigHit Music took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse to announce the release of BTS' Jin's upcoming second solo album Echo. According to a press release, the record would convey the following message:

"Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound. Through Echo, we hope Jin's heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you."

Ad

Echo will premiere through the audio listening and streaming platforms on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More