Kian’s Bizarre B&B starring BTS' Jin reaches No.1 spot on Netflix Korea's Top 10 series

On April 12, 2025, production team Studio Modak shared on Instagram that Kian's Bizarre B&B featuring BTS' Jin reached the No.1 spot on Netflix Korea's Top 10 series list. The South Korean entertainment and variety program features several celebrities, including main hosts Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun, as well as Baek Jong-won, who appeared on a call with BTS' Jin in the second episode.

As per IMDb, the official synopsis for the variety program Kian's Bizarre B&B reads:

"Kian84 manages an unconventional guesthouse, Kian Bizarre B&B, on Ulleungdo Island, providing a distinctive experience for young guests. The establishment combines elements of healing and humor, presented through Kian84's distinctive lens."

BTS' Jin will host the cast of Kian's Bizarre B&B on the upcoming episode of Run Jin

In the latest episode of the BTS member's show Run Jin, which premiered on April 8, 2025, YouTube channel BANGTAN TV released the preview for the upcoming episode 30 of the program. The teaser showcased the idol welcoming his castmates from Kian's Bizarre B&B. The twenty-six-second clip provided a glimpse of him referring to Kian84 as the boss.

Subsequently, the scene featured the trio playing different games while bickering with each other. The forthcoming episode is slated to premiere on April 15, 2025. It would be available for streaming on YouTube and Weverse at 9 PM and 10 PM Korean Standard Time, respectively.

In other recent news, BTS' Jin attended the Monsieur Fred Ideal Light High Jewelry photo call event on March 13, 2025, held at the Chosun Palace in Seoul, South Korea. The male artist also attended the brand's gala dinner party on the same day. It was organized to promote the high jewelry collection Monsieur Fred Ideal Light. Jin was also spotted interacting with Fred's CEO, Vincent Reynes.

The Running Wild singer wore a champagne-colored outfit. He paired his attire with a ribbon-style necklace featuring diamond-encrusted branches, along with a similar style ring. The necklace also featured two emeralds at the ends.

The idol was appointed as the global ambassador for the watch and jewelry brand in July 2024. Fred shared the endeavor through its official website and wrote:

"As a true generational symbol, he has made a global impact with his talent and personality, continuing to inspire millions of fans worldwide. Both considerate and committed, with a perpetual smile and a great sense of humor, the eternal lover of life perfectly embodies the spirit of Maison FRED."

Meanwhile, BTS' Jin released his first debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2024, through BigHit Music.

