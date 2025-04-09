“We know you can compete & outsmart them all”— Fans react to BTS' Jin complaining about constantly being up against guests with good physiques 

On April 8, 2025, the BANGTANTV official YouTube channel dropped episode 29 of BTS' Jin's Run Jin. During the segment, the male artist complained about being put up against guests with good physiques in the show, leaving the fandom giggling.

During the episode, the YouTuber Mimiminu invited special guests who would help the Running Wild singer stay cool. In response, the male artist wondered who the invited personalities were. Subsequently, five buffed men, all dressed in black from head to toe, arrived at the scene. With a surprised expression, the K-pop idol mentioned:

"Is this a workout channel? Why are people with good physiques always on my show? Haven't we met before?"

The guests replied they met him during the Squid-Jin Game episode. The clip where the idol was complaining about being challenged by figures with immense muscular strength circulated on social media, and went viral among the fandom. They shared multiple snippets consoling the artist.

"oh seokjin, RJ crew knows you’re incredibly athletic with good physique as well, we know you can compete & outsmart them all," and an X user tweeted.

The fandom stated that BTS' Jin's Run Jin was about idol getting surrounded by the muscular men. They also alluded to the fact that six members of BTS would be returning in June 2025.

"Run jin is the show for seokjin getting surrounded by big beefy men indeed," a fan reacted.

"i know 6 other muscular guys all available in june.... you know," a fan shared.

"to represent Bts post military," a fan commented.

Many fans also mentioned that BTS' Jin also had a great physique and he should cheer up.

"hopefully jungkook is guest star for the next 2 months," a user reacted.

"babe you have such a good physique too," a user shared.

"I love this man!! I love his innate sympathy and his honesty in his reactions. It's a pleasure to see him in these shows," a user mentioned.

BTS' Jin's episode 30 of Run Jin will premiere on April 15

BANGTAN TV dropped the preview for the upcoming episode 30 of BTS' Jin's Run Jin through the official YouTube channel. The teaser revealed that Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun would appear as the special guests. The duo has worked with the male artist in the ongoing South Korean entertainment variety program Kian's Bizarre B&B.

Run Jin's episode 30 will premiere on April 15, 2025, through YouTube channel BANGTAN TV and Weverse, at 9 pm and 10 pm Korean Standard Time, respectively. Meanwhile, the three episodes of Kian's Bizarre B&B were dropped by Netflix on April 8, 2025.

The upcoming three episodes 4,5,6, and 7,8,9 of Kian's Bizarre B&B will air on April 15 and April 22, 2025, respectively.

