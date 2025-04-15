"Seokjin is gwansik confirmed"— Fans react as BTS's Jin mentions IU & her latest drama When Life Gives You Tangerines on Run Jin

On April 15, 2025, BANGTAN TV dropped episode 30 of BTS's Jin's Run Jin, titled Run Jin B&B, through the official YouTube channel. During the segment, Jin mentioned the South Korean singer and actress IU. He also talked about her latest drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines.

During the game of identifying individuals and celebrities, Kian84 failed to recognize IU. In response, BTS's Jin stated, as translated by the BANGTAN TV YouTube channel:

"He didn't even know it was IU seeing her entire face. She's on 'When Life Gives You Tangles."

Subsequently, Kian84 said if she was IU, he would have recognized her right away. Ji Ye-eun corrected the Running Wild singer and said that the drama had the word 'Tangerines' instead of 'Tangles.'

The video in which Jin mentioned IU and her drama When Life Gives You Tangerines circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. One X user tweeted that Jin was Gwansik from the series. It is to be noted that Park Bo-gum played the character of Gwansik, who was the husband of IU's character in the series.

"seokjin is gwansik confirmed."

The fandom stated they would call When Life Gives You Tangerines as When Life Gives You Tangles, now that BTS's Jin has said it.

"its When Life Gives You Tangles from now on because jin said it," a fan reacted.

"ok so we are getting Jin on the IU pallet for Echo promotion," a fan shared.

"does he know we call him real life gwansik but rich," a fan commented.

Netizens expressed their desire to see IU and BTS's Jin in the same drama.

"IDK WHO SAID IT'S A FUN DRAMA BUT IT'S ALSO VERY EMOTIONAL I CRIED AT EVERY EPISODE??????" a user reacted.

“life gives you tangles” is absolutely frying me," a user mentioned.

"Cast IU and Jin in the same drama," a user commented.

BTS's Jin is set to release his second solo album, Echo

On April 14, 2025, BigHit Music took to the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, where they announced the release of Jin's second solo album, Echo. According to the press release, the singer would convey the following through the record:

"Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound. Through Echo, we hope Jin's heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you."

BTS's Jin is set to release the second solo album, Echo, on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time.

