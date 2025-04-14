On April 14, 2025, Newsin reported that BTS’ Jin will drop a new solo album in May. This project will mark his second official return to the music scene after completing his military obligations.

The alleged upcoming release comes nearly six months after his debut solo mini-album HAPPY. The released album followed shortly after Jin completed his military service, with only ten days passing since his discharge. Fans quickly flooded X with excitement after the news broke.

"I'm so excited 🫶🏻 Another master piece is coming 💜," an X user commented.

Jin, who began his enlistment in December 2022, was the first among BTS to serve. The BTS' vocalist was even the first to rejoin the industry. With his return to music after six months, he steps into the upcoming schedules ahead of the rest.

Specifics about the alleged album, including its theme, songs, and production team, are yet to be revealed. However, the admirers are already expressing high excitement.

"Jin never stops giving! So excited for KSJ2 — May can't come fast enough! 💜🔥," a fan remarked.

"WHATTT?!??! IS REAAL JIIN?!🥹🥹🥹 OMGGGGG, LETS GOOOOOOO WWH🛐 THE WORLD IS WAITING FOR YOUU🔥," a viewer said.

"That means the Seokjin drought is over, ahhhhhhhhh😭😭," a person noted.

Others are praising Jin for dropping two albums in a year, calling him the “most hardworking idol," and are excited about the possibility of a solo concert.

"Omg Seokjin is so hardworking 🥺💜 can’t wait," a netizen wrote.

"Doing 2 albums within a year no one is doing it like jin Most hardworking idol," a user shared.

"Jin releasing an album every six months... he wasn't joking that he wanted to have enough songs for a concert. we are eating so good😋," another fan added.

BTS' Jin leads post-army era with music, fashion, and TV projects

After finishing his mandatory military service in June 2024, Jin of BTS resumed his public career with several high-profile projects. His solo record, HAPPY, released in November, reached the top ranks on both Korean and overseas music charts.

The album secured the 20th spot on Hanteo’s annual album chart—the highest rank by any solo artist that year. On the brand front, Jin expanded rapidly into the global fashion and beauty industries. In July 2024, he was named the first global ambassador for the French luxury brand Fred Jewelry.

In August 2024, the BTS' madnae was anointed the global ambassador for Gucci. In February 2025, he attended Milan Fashion Week wearing an outfit from the Spring-Summer 2025 collection. Then, in September 2024, Laneige tapped Jin as their first-ever male global ambassador.

In September 2024, Jin became Laneige’s first male global ambassador. By December 2024, he had joined wellness brand Alo Yoga. In early 2025, the 32-year-old also became the face of Ottogi Jin Ramen, with special edition packaging featuring his handwriting and images.

Venturing into entrepreneurship, Jin launched IGIN, his alcohol brand, which includes a line of flavored beverages. In broadcasting, Seokjin returned to screens with his self-titled variety program Run Jin, airing weekly on BTS’s official BANGTANTV channel.

He also starred in Netflix’s original series Kian's Bizarre B&B, released on April 8, 2025. The show quickly climbed to the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s top charts. The next episodes (4 to 6) are scheduled to be released on April 15 at 4 pm.

Jin’s public appearances also gained major attention. A few days post-discharge, the Running Wild singer reunited with fans at BTS FESTA 2024 in Seoul, sharing hugs with over 1,000 attendees. Not long after, he represented South Korea as a torchbearer for the Paris 2024 Olympics, carrying the flame through the streets of France.

BTS' Jin’s alleged unknown album comes after fellow BTS mate j-hope’s solo musical venture. Hobi dropped Sweet Dreams ft. Miguel following MONA LISA. The Bangtan Boy is currently touring globally with HOPE ON THE STAGE.

