“HE LOOKS SO GOOD”- Fans go gaga as BTS' j-hope debuts 2 new outfits at Hope On the Stage concert in Manila

On April 12, 2025, BTS' j-hope debuted two new outfits at the Hope On The Stage concert held at SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines. His presence left the fandom in a frenzy. The male artist wore an all-red outfit, including a red round-neck t-shirt.

He paired it with a short-sleeved jacket and matching pants. He buckled his bottom with belt and accessorized himself with jewelry, including a necklace. He completed his overall look with sunglasses and embroidered gloves.

Meanwhile, he went for a casual look in his second outfit. He donned a light green sweatshirt jacket, which he paired with wide-leg trousers. The idol completed his attire with a green cap and white sneakers. Subsequently, the male artist's two new looks circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Fans could not stop gushing over his new clothing and style. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"HE LOOKS SO GOOD."

The fandom mentioned that BTS' j-hope looked like a masterpiece in his avatar. They praised the male artist for "rocking the look" and looking "super cool" in the gloves and a red outfit.

"Hobi in his red concert outfit is short of a masterpiece.The way he commands energy of armys in the stage is simply electrifying,"- a fan reacted.

"His previous outfit was super cool too but this NEW SHORT SLEEVES OUTFIT WITH GLOVES TOO.. OH HE'S ROCKING IT,"- a fan shared.

"It started now oh my God JUNG HOSEOK NEW OUTFIT JHOPE SLAYED HE JUST HYPED THE CROWD JUST LOOK AT HIM LOOKING A REAL ARSON HIS DANCE AND VOICE HE IS JUST F*KING HOT MANNN?!?,"- a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned BTS' j-hope seemed to be in love with the green color.

"IN LOVE WITH THE GREEN OMG,"- a user reacted.

"Hobi's fashion sense is mind blowing,"- a user shared.

"This is the best outfit for the section 2 of the concert,"- a user commented.

BTS' j-hope released the second English track, Mona Lisa

On March 21, 2025, BTS' j-hope released his second digital English track, Mona Lisa, through BigHit Music. According to a press release shared by the male artist's agency, the song is intended to convey the importance of the inner beauty of an individual. The record label mentioned:

"MONA LISA” is a hip-hop and R&B track that celebrates a captivating person by playfully comparing them to the iconic masterpiece “Mona Lisa,” which has charmed the world for centuries. Through this song, j-hope conveys that true allure lies not in one’s external beauty but in the unique qualities that make the person special."

BTS' j-hope will begin the second day of his Hope On The Stage concert at SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines, on April 13, 2025.

