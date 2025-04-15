"The sibling energy is off the charts"- Fans react as BTS' Jin and Ji Ye-eun bicker over his military slippers on Kian's Bizarre B&B

BTS’ Jin bickering with Ji Ye-eun over his military slippers on Kian's Bizarre B&B has left fans in stitches. On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, Netflix dropped the second batch of Kian's Bizarre B&B episodes. In one of the scenes, Jin was seen searching for his slippers in the morning and asking people about them, mentioning that he had specially brought the slippers from the military.

Since he could not find them, he was worried whether they had been stolen, but soon a person recalled that they had seen Ji Ye-eun wearing the slippers. The scene then cuts to Ji Ye-eun wearing the BTS member's slippers while taking out the trash.

When she returned to the area where the discussion about the slippers was being held, she explained she didn't know they were Jin's and only wore them because they were lying around.

Jin and Ji Ye-eun then started quarreling as the BTS member appeared annoyed at her. Fans found this moment hilarious, and they stated that the two exuded "sibling energy." They shared their reaction to Jin and Ji Ye-eun’s banter on social media, as one fan on X wrote:

"The sibling energy is off the charts."

"The sibling dynamics here is hilarious jin scolds her like he would nag at a bts member," a fan commented.

"The way Jin and Ye-eun bickering like siblings," another added.

Fans continued saying Jin and Ji Ye-eun showcased "sibling behavior."

"IJBOL reminds me of my little sister stealing me stuff," an X user commented.

"Sibling behaviour indeed. I am like this to my youngest brother if he uses my stuff. But he cannot contest if i use his kekekekekkekeke," another user wrote.

"ENOUGH I absolutely need them to do more content together," a fan said.

Others observed that Jin appeared to be upset due to the slippers incident.

"He don't play about his slippers," a fan stated.

"HE IS SO DRAMATIC (like me) (in a good way)," another wrote.

"OMG and he dont like that. Reasons why he put names on his things even on his clothes so his brothers will not use it. our SeokJin hyung," a netizen mentioned.

BTS’ Jin and Ji Ye-eun’s friendly banter: Hilarious moments from Kian's Bizarre B&B and Run Jin

BTS’ Jin and Ji Ye-eun joined Kian84 for his variety show Kian's Bizarre B&B, where they would work as his employees to serve the customers staying at the guesthouse. The two celebrities had an amusing argument over military slippers in the Netflix variety show, but their banter also continued on Run Jin.

In another scene from Kian's Bizarre B&B, Jin made a dad joke and began to fake his laugh, expecting others to laugh as well. However, Ji Ye-eun seemed baffled and could not believe he found the joke funny. The Running Wild singer then asked her to laugh, and she responded,

“What is wrong with you?... How can I laugh at this?”

Expand Tweet

On April 15, BIGHIT MUSIC also dropped the latest Run Jin episode featuring the BTS member with Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun, wherein the duo was once again seen quarreling about the food and creating a noisy environment. Kian asked them to stop as they were continuously bickering, and he told the staff that the two behaved the same way while filming Kian's Bizarre B&B as well.

Further, Jin complimented the actress's outfit, calling it elegant, and she replied by saying her team paid special attention as she was going to appear on Run Jin. However, the outfit was from another luxury brand that was not Gucci, and the BTS vocalist asked her whether she knew he was a Gucci ambassador.

Ji Ye-eun replied,

“I do know.”

Jin then questioned,

“Then, why are you wearing something different?”

Laughing lightly, the actress responded,

“Oh, I'm sorry… I'm so sorry.”

Expand Tweet

Viewers can catch Run Jin episode 30 featuring Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun on BTS’ official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV. Additionally, the third and final batch of Kian's Bizarre B&B episodes is scheduled to air on Netflix on Tuesday, April 22.

