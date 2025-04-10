"DESERVED!!!"— Fans react as BTS' Jin starrer Kian’s Bizarre B&B enters Top 10 on Netflix rankings in 13 countries

BTS’ Jin starrer Kian's Bizarre B&B gained online attention by entering Netflix’s Daily Top 10 list in 13 regions. Jin is one of the main cast members of the show alongside Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun. The show is based on the concept of a bizarre guest house with no main door entrance and no breakfast.

Ad

On April 10, Kian's Bizarre B&B made it to the Top 10 list of 13 countries:

South Korea on No. 3

Brazil on No. 6

El Salvador on No. 6

Indonesia on No. 7

Singapore on No. 8

Chile on No. 9

Honduras on No. 9

Nicaragua on No. 9

Philippines on No. 9

Hong Kong on No. 10

Malaysia on No. 10

Mexico on No. 10

Thailand on No. 10

Fans expressed their excitement to see BTS' Jin's show in the daily trending list and shared their thoughts on social media. They also encouraged other netizens to watch the show.

Ad

Trending

"DESERVED!!! IT'S SUCH A GOOD AND FUN SHOW!!!," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Go watch if you haven’t. One of the funnest shows ever!," a user wrote.

"I am glad they released 3 eps in one day because I believe the typhoon and the fact that they had to go to the forest is not the start they would have hoped to get people stuck in. Once they enter the real B&B the vibe is so different," a fan added.

Ad

Fans from Mexico, Indonesia, the Philippines, and other countries were thrilled to see so many people enjoying Kian's Bizarre B&B in their country.

"We've established that 🇲🇽 is BTS crazy. Purple blood runs deep here," a fan wrote.

"Didn’t quite expect this here in PH since I don’t often notice KVariety shows in the Top 10, but Kian’s Bizarre B&B made it to Top 9 in about 24 hrs," a user commented.

Ad

"I am so proud that Indonesia is always there to support Seokjin... Thank you all. We will enter the top 10. Next week let's go to the top 5," a netizen said.

Many fans shared that they resubscribed to the OTT platform solely for BTS' Jin's variety show.

"I was reading the Korean comments on the newest teaser for #KiansBizarreBandB and everyone’s re-subscribing to Netflix for the show! It’s sooo cute! Let’s make this show #1 so we can get more seasons with Jin," a netizen mentioned.

Ad

"Renewed my subscription just for him ofc we are ready," a fan stated.

"It’s been a while since i last subscribed, just back because of Jin," a user shared.

Netflix’s Kian's Bizarre B&B starring Kian84, BTS’ Jin, and Ji Ye-eun will hold a pop-up event in Seoul

Ad

On April 10, Netflix Korea announced it would host a pop-up store event for Kian's Bizarre B&B in Seoul. The guesthouse, located on Ulleungdo Island, will now be accessible to Seoul residents through the pop-up store, allowing them to relive the memories created by BTS’ Jin, Kian84, and Ji Ye-eun. The event is scheduled to take place from Saturday, April 12, 2025, to Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Kian's Bizarre B&B pop-up store is located at the Ttukseom Station Intersection (114 Wangsimni-ro, Seongdong-gu, Seoul). It will be open from 12 pm KST to 8 pm KST on weekdays and from 11 am KST to 8 pm KST on weekends.

Ad

The event features exciting activities, including an outdoor photo zone, an indoor experience zone, a certification shot event, and more. Notably, the indoor zone will only be open on weekends.

Meanwhile, fans and viewers may catch up with the first three episodes of Kian's Bizarre B&B on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More