When do next episode of Kian's Bizarre B&B starring BTS' Jin drop? Release schedule, time, & all you need to know

Kian's Bizarre B&B starring BTS’ Jin, Kian84 aka Kim Hee-min, and actress Ji Ye-eun aired the three initial episodes on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, on Netflix at 4 pm KST. The variety show marks BTS’ Jin's debut reality show to be released on the OTT platform Netflix, which has fans in a frenzy.

Ad

Kian's Bizarre B&B is a show where Kian84 becomes the owner of a guest house on Ulleungdo Island. Kian84 employs all-rounder general manager Jin and maknae employee Ji Ye-eun, who together serve several guests. The show will be aired over the span of three weeks in nine episodes. Three episodes are set to be aired together each week.

Kian's Bizarre B&B's upcoming episodes release schedule:

Episode 4 on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 4 pm KST.

Episode 5 on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 4 pm KST.

Episode 6 on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 4 pm KST.

Episode 7 on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 4 pm KST.

Episode 8 on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 4 pm KST.

Episode 9 (Final) on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 4 pm KST.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

More about Kian's Bizarre B&B starring BTS’ Jin, Kian84, and Ji Ye-eun

Kian's Bizarre B&B is a variety show about a guest house created by producers Jung Hyo-min, Lee So-min, and Hwang Yoon-seo, airing on Netflix. The show features BTS’ Jin as one of the main cast members, marking his Netflix show debut and creating anticipation. In this show, Kian84 will host several guests, and his work is expected to become smoother with the helping hands of Jin and Ji Ye-eun.

Ad

Kian's Bizarre B&B is a spin-off of Hyori's Homestay (2017). However, what sets Kian's show apart is the backdrop and the set. The quirky setup represents Kian's traits, giving an all-new experience to the guests.

According to Netflix, producers Jung Hyo-min, Lee So-min, and Hwang Yoon-seo, in a statement, said,

“The most important thing we had in mind while directing Kian’s Bizarre B&B was to embrace the unpredictable, Kian-like circumstances.”

Ad

Ad

The producers further highlighted the show's uniqueness through unexpected moments faced by the employees and guests as the focal point.

They said,

“The unique charm of Kian’s Bizarre B&B lies in its unpredictability. We hope viewers will feel that they want to visit Kian’s B&B at least once. We aim for this to be a show where viewers initially watch in bewilderment, wondering, 'What kind of reality show is this?' but later find themselves thinking, 'This is oddly entertaining and strangely endearing.’”

Ad

Although at first, the guests may find it difficult to adapt to bizarre surroundings, they soon start to enjoy the B&B, referring to it as “youthfulness in itself.”

Run Jin featuring Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, BTS’ Jin's solo variety show Run Jin aired episode 29 featuring MC Mimiminu, showcasing some hilarious moments for viewers to enjoy. The end of episode 29 unveiled the preview of the upcoming episode featuring Jin's co-stars Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun from Kian's Bizarre B&B.

BTS fans and viewers may look forward to Run Jin episode 30 to watch the three celebrities together once again, where they would indulge in exciting games. Episode 30 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, on BTS’ official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More