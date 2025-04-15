"Jin knows what working with a team means"– Fans moved as the BTS member steps in to support Kian during press conference for Kian’s Bizarre B&B

Fans praised BTS member Jin for his calm and supportive presence at the press conference for Netflix’s Kian’s Bizarre B&B held on April 15, 2025. As seen in some viral clips from the event, Kian was momentarily stuck while answering a question. The BTS member politely stepped in to speak on his behalf. The BTS star later gave Kian a reassuring thumbs-up gesture.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B is a Netflix variety show where stars, including host Kian84 and staff Ji Ye-eun, run an unusual guesthouse together. The show blends humor and teamwork as they manage the quirky stay together.

Fans flooded social media with comments about the singer's professionalism and kindness. Many felt this moment reflected the idol's teamwork mindset. They stated it could be something he has nurtured over a decade as part of BTS. An X user, @Anewanoo7, wrote,

"Jin knows what working with a team means he knows and understands that fully! Now imagine if he is this understanding to someone he’s done one show with what he must be for his team who he’s been with for going on 13 years now!"

Several expressed how the K-pop star's actions highlighted what being a true team player looks like. They expressed how good it was for the idol to notice small things.

"I will literally break down and sob. As someone who has trouble speaking in public and stumbles on her words all the time, to have a friend like jin who swoops in and helps you out by understanding the fact that ur struggling and makes you feel so seen, means the world to me," an X user wrote.

"Jin’s idea that one should not compromise on one’s vision and see it through to the end echoes in all of BTS’ career. They didn’t back down from BWL concepts/fits though people called it cringe in the beginning. They didn’t give up on singing live even when it seemed impossible-," a fan commented.

"One second he is roasting him and in another, complimenting.. Yep that's our Jinnie," another person added.

"genuinely the backbone of that show," an X user mentioned.

Others also joined in and called him a "pro.' They believed that being in the entertainment industry for more than a decade could explain his composed demeanor in public settings.

"He's a pro.. He's really good at press conference.. Years & years experience from BTS press conference. If I'm not mistaken, before BTS, not many idols do Q&A themselves, they even well-known amongst journalists as the only idols taking notes in a press conference," an X user added.

"PR, Manager, housekeeping... he can do it all. if there's something i'm proud of in my life, it's that I never stanned the wrong person," a fan commented.

"we know how much of an introvert jin is and how he also usually stays in the background when speaking is involved, but always trust jin to be someone you can depend on. he will always go out of his comfort zone to help people and this just shows how amazing of a man he is!," a netizen remarked.

More from the press conference, Jin’s thoughts on the show, and his upcoming solo album ‘Echo’

During the press conference, the BTS star spoke warmly about working with Kian and co-star Ji Ye-eun. He shared that curiosity led him to the project, and he wanted to see what Kian was like in real life. Jin added that his role on the show felt like one of support, someone who motivates others and helps them when they can’t manage alone.

He even joked that his phone algorithm kept showing him Kian-related content which initially piqued his interest in joining the show. As translated by an X user, @Jiniya1204, he said,

"The reason I chose this project is because my algorithm on my phone was filled with Kian for some odd reason. I was just really honestly very curious because I you get to see him, you see him on screen but it's very different when you get to know somebody in person. So I was just curious. I wanted to know what is he really like. And I just want to observe from the side."

Throughout the event, Kian had only praise for the idol. He called him the “true leader” of the cast. He shared touching stories about his dedication during difficult filming moments. This included sleeping outside during rain instead of moving inside just to stay committed to the concept of the show. Ji Ye-eun also commented on the singer's excellent cooking and how it lifted everyone's spirits during long shoots.

Meanwhile, Jin’s second solo album, Echo, is set to be released on May 16, 2025. BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the seven-track album will explore universal emotions through the idol's lens. This comeback follows his previous album, Happy. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Fans can stay tuned for upcoming episodes of Kian’s Bizarre B&B on Netflix.

