"BRUH THE AMOUNT OF CLUES"- Fans speculate BTS' solo era may conclude with Jin's comeback, reflect on 2022 FESTA

BTS fans now believe the group's solo era might be ending. This comes after BigHit confirmed on April 14 that Jin will release his solo album Echo in May. Fans on social media are sharing memories of the 2022 FESTA YouTube Live, where the group announced their break. In that livestream, the members talked about Jin possibly being the last to release a solo project, which fans now see as a sign the solo chapter is wrapping up.

It sparked theories that his new release could be the final milestone of Chapter 2. Fans see Jin's return as a full-circle moment. He was the first to enlist and the first to be discharged among the seven members.

Online discussions grew louder as BTS ARMYs pointed out how much planning had gone into the solo era. An X user, @BE_Happier_BTS, wrote,

"BRUH THE AMOUNT OF CLUES AND OUTRIGHT INFO THIS FESTA VID HAD IS INSANE. This means chapter 2 is also ending."

Fans of BTS stated how the 2022 FESTA video essentially outlined what would follow. They also praised the members and the label for planning everything well.

"The meticulous planning, the hard work! They never fail to amaze me," an X user wrote.

"The amount of planning, scheduling, logistics, and taking into consideration their emotional and mental well-being while doing all these is a love language all on its own. I seriously love you all," a fan commented.

"They’ve planned their career since 1776!," a netizen remarked.

"The grand finale i got chills down my spine," a user mentioned.

Some fans said they had avoided rewatching that broadcast due to its emotional weight. Others called it a blueprint of BTS for the past three years

"oh so the reason i never saw this coming is because this video ignites some kind of trauma response in me and i have not been able to watch it since it aired," a fan remarked.

"ECHO WILL BE OUT IN MAY, THE MEMBERS WILL BE OUT BY JUNE. WE ARE ALMOST THERE," another person added.

"It's the end of chapter 2 and it'll be 3 years since this dinner dropped .Yet I still do not have the guts to watch it," an X user wrote.

More about BTS’ chapter 2: Solo debuts, military service, and what comes next

Chapter 2 of BTS’ journey officially began in mid-2022. BigHit announced that each member would pursue solo projects while fulfilling their military duties. Here is a breakdown of BTS’ solo releases during their Chapter 2 era (2022–2025):

Jin

The Astronaut (Oct 2022)

Happy (Nov 2024)

Echo (May 2025, upcoming)

j-hope

Jack In The Box (Jul 2022)

on the street (Mar 2023)

HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1 (Mar 2024)

Sweet Dreams (Mar 2025)

MONA LISA (Mar 2025)

RM

Indigo (Dec 2022)

Right Place, Wrong Person (May 2024)

Jimin

FACE (Mar 2023)

MUSE (Jul 2024)

SUGA (Agust D)

D-DAY (Apr 2023)

V

Layover (Sep 2023)

FRI(END)S (Mar 2024)

Winter Ahead (Nov 2024)

Jungkook

Seven (Jul 2023, digital single)

GOLDEN (Nov 2023)

Standing Next to You – USHER Remix (Dec 2023)

Never Let Go (Jun 2024)

Jin’s upcoming album Echo is set to be his second solo release, following Happy in November 2024. BIGHIT MUSIC has confirmed that the new record will include seven tracks. It is said to explore universal emotions from Jin’s perspective.

The official release date hasn’t been confirmed. However, a promotional rollout is taking place daily between April 15–19 through a media display in Seoul.

