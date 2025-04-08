“Can’t wait to get the music industry back- ARMY rejoice as all BTS members are officially set to return in two months

BTS fans around the world are buzzing with excitement as the countdown to the entire group’s reunion finally begins. In exactly 74 days, all seven members of the K-pop group will have completed their military service, marking a monumental moment for the fans, dubbed as ARMY.

Jin and j-hope, who were the first to enlist back in 2022, have already returned from their duties and have been keeping fans engaged with latest content and updates.

As the exitement heightens, fans have been flooding social media platforms with emotional messages and celebratory posts. One fan commented,

“About time omg,” said another fan.

“Bangtan is back in 2 months that’s actually crazy,” a fan remarked.

“Can’t wait to see what's next for them,” a fan expressed anticipation.

The joy was visible as fans continues to express their anticipation.

“Can’t believe it’s almost time! So excited for OT7 comeback soon!” A fan exclaimed.

“I can’t wait for the Run BTS episodes to return later this year,” a fan anticipating the return of their variety show.

HYBE and j-hope comment upon BTS' impending military return and official comeback

All members of BTS are set to officially complete their military service by June 21, 2025, with Suga being the last to be discharged. The remaining four: RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, who enlisted together, will be discharged on June 12 and 13 respectively.

In South Korea, military enlistment is mandatory for all healthy men before the age of 30. The septet had announced a group hiatus back in 2022 in preparation for their enlistments. This was a deeply emotional time for the ARMYs worldwide as they knew the group wouldn’t reunite as a full unit for another two years. During this period, each member focused on solo projects, keeping fans engaged in new ways.

However, the wait is finally nearing its end, with all members of BTS expected to make a comeback in June 2025. HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang recently addressed the comeback during the HYBE shareholders' meeting on March 31, 2025. He stated:

"BTS members are scheduled to complete their military service and return at the end of the first half of this year, so they will need time to prepare and work for their activities after their return."

Lee also revealed that top composers are being brought on board to shape the group’s next chapter, with discussions underway about the creative vision the group and HYBE want to present post-reunion.

Adding to the anticipation, member j-hope shared his thoughts during his SiriusXM's K-Pop Specials appearance on March 17:

"I think it'll be unbelievable… I think 2022 was the last time we got together as a group, so if we reunite, it'll be after four years. The level of anticipation from fans is really high. Even I'm curious about how it’ll feel to be back as a team after military service."

To further fuel fan excitement, on April 6, BigHit Music teased a new RUN BTS Poly Highlight Package, a potential collection of their memorable moments. However, the use of Run BTS in the title has sparked speculation that the group’s beloved variety show might be making a return.

ARMYs are already celebrating this supposed hint, although there has been no official confirmation.

Stay tuned for further updates.

