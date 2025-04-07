"Teaser of reunion episode"- Fans speculate variety show RUN BTS' return through hints from Highlight Package Visualizer

On April 6, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped the 3D visualizer for the RUN BTS POLY HIGHLIGHT PACKAGE through their official social media pages. The visualizer showcased the package of the poly game, creating excitement among fans.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed several numbers listed on the pack; the last number displayed was 155 with the text, “to be continued…” Netizens connected the dots and concluded that the final episode of the septet's variety show, RUN BTS, was episode 155.

They further theorized that this could be a hint that the show will return following the group's reunion after their military service. Despite it being a speculation, fans took a moment to celebrate on social media while anticipating its return.

"Teaser of reunion episode, " a fan said.

"ngl more than a comeback this year (bcs they actually need time to rest and just enjoy being together again) I really hope run bts returns at sone point, i miss it so dearly to hear those 7 giggles together every week," another user said.

"so what i think is when bts reunite they’ll rest for a bit and they’ll continue with run bts till next year when they comeback with an album and then comes the tour," another fan mentioned.

Fans continued to share their reactions on the alleged hints about the return of the variety show.

"Yassss if its RUN as their first comeback as a group where they see each other episode I AM MORE THAN HAPPY ALREADY, " one fan commented.

"SO WE'RE GETTING ANOTHER CONFUSED HOSEOK WHEN THE RULE'S BEEN EXPLAINED LIKE I'M READY TO BE CONFUSED WITH HIM AND LAUGH FOR REAL AGAIN LET'S GOOOO," another fan commented.

"OMG SO WE ARE GONNA GET MORE SPECIAL EPISODES BEFORE THEY COME BACK? or is it compilation of behind the scenes of run bts," one X user wrote.

Netizens expressed their wish for the variety show to continue to air in the longer run if and when it returns.

"I can't wait for the day that we'll see "Run BTS ep. 156" I'll love that number with all my heart, seriously," one netizen said.

"For me, if this is a promise of Dalyora Bangtan will continue, it's equal with an album announcement, I'm so happy," another X user wrote.

"Want this s**t to go on forever like greys anatomy and law and order," another fan said.

RUN BTS POLY HIGHLIGHT PACKAGE explored: Board game, photo book, and more

On April 7, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC shared a Weverse notice announcing the release of the highly anticipated POLY HIGHLIGHT PACKAGE. This package includes a board game where players compete to take the most number of places on the boards using strategic thinking. The game is created by drawing inspiration from the variety show with the group's cards, episode cards, and ARMY cards.

The board game promises to offer a high-end gaming experience through different elements like three card packs, tokens, dice, player markers, and score sheets.

Besides the board game, the package also includes a 96-page book displaying unseen behind-the-scenes photos from the show and QR codes to specific episodes, helping fans relive the exciting memories made through the show.

Meanwhile, the pre-order starts on April 8, 2025, at 11 am KST and will be open till the supply lasts. The poly package is scheduled to be released on April 24, 2025.

