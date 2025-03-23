"So no one proposed the docu idea to him?"- HYBE slammed as BTS' V reveals being uninformed on fans’ demand of documentary on solo album ‘Layover’

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, recently opened up about not being informed about fans 'wishing for a solo documentary about 'Layover.' On March 23, V interacted with fans on Weverse by responding to some of their questions. One of which was about a documentary showcasing his journey of creating the first solo album 'Layover.'

One fan asked,

"Taehyung, I want to see if there’s any unreleased documentary from you."

To this, the BTS vocalist replied,

"Oh, there isn’t one. If you want, I’ll take one. I didn’t hear that you wanted it."

This made V's fans angry as they presumed HYBE LABELS and BIGHIT MUSIC were behind Kim Tae-hyung's unawareness of their wish for him to create a documentary. They mentioned other BTS members, RM, j-hope, SUGA, Jimin, and Jungkook's docu-series or films released in 2023 and 2024.

They expressed their disappointment in HYBE for allegedly not paying attention to Kim Tae-hyung's solo endeavors. To showcase their thoughts and emotions, they shared several tweets on X.

"So no one proposed the docu idea to him? In their planning everyone got one, but not him?," a fan said.

"Hybe kept dropping documentary for others n not once this Godforsaken fandom questioned hybe for taes layover documentary cuz of third person," a fan added.

"So you’re telling me that hybe spends millions on market research and disseminates weekly reports and yet taehyung didn’t know that we, his fans, wanted a documentary? that’s suspicious, cuz how come all the other members knew to release documentaries?! And distribute them worldwide in theaters?," a user mentioned.

Fans expressed that they were eagerly waiting for a documentary by BTS' V.

"Wdym it's your wish also ,if you want to release we will wait. His and fans relation is so soft like he does what we want ,we are like do what you want baby...The best relation between artist and fans," a netizen mentioned.

"To the person who asked V directly for a documentary, THANK YOU! THANK YOU! & THANK YOU! I hope he'll put one together if its not too late. Layover is too iconic not to have a documentary," a fan wrote.

"of course we do bestie we want everything and if i catch whoever didn’t let him know that we want a doc," a user reacted.

Netizens further highlighted how V stated he would work on a documentary if the fans wanted him to.

"taehyung went on IU palette because of fan requests. we have been talking about layover documentary for 2 years. why would hybe not know? why would they make tae think we don’t want one? now he knows and will film one, that speaks volumes," a fan wrote.

"Im so sure its all planned by the company , they purposely didn’t let him make a documentary.. fk the company .. they hate him," a user commented.

"This is called sabotage. I am glad we made noise which possibly reached him. He now knows his music has audience and there people who would want to see his musical journey," a netizen stated.

BTS' V reveals losing weight from the military on Weverse

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, BTS vocalist Kim Tae-hyung shared a photo of himself from the gym. In this image, he was seen working out from chest pressing to weight lifting. The Layover singer showcased his biceps and toned muscles through the sleeveless top, gaining fans' attention.

V also shared his health updates with fans, saying he had lost 10 kilograms in the military and he was working hard. He wrote,

"But recently...! I lost a lot of weight, right? I lost 10kg.. Hahahaha”

The idol further added,

"I'll try harder."

Earlier this month, on the 3rd, Kim Taehyung announced that he had been promoted to the position of Sergeant Second Class. He also revealed receiving the honorable title of Special Forces Warrior. Meanwhile, BTS' V will be discharged from his military service in June 2025.

