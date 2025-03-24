“He’s promoting Layover better than HYBE ever did!”— Fans react to the crowd singing along as Hwang In-youp performs BTS' V's Love Me Again

South Korean actor Hwang In-youp has gained appreciation from BTS fans following his recent performance of V's solo song Love Me Again. On March 23, 2025, Hwang In-youp held his fan meeting titled 2025 HWANG IN YOUP FAN MEETING TOUR [IN LOVE] at Vibra São Paulo, Brazil.

The True Beauty actor entertained fans through various performances, one of which included a showcase of V's Love Me Again. Additionally, he has previously performed V's Slow Dancing, the title track of V's debut solo album Layover, during the Asian leg of his fan meeting tour.

The clips and videos of the performance went viral among BTS fans, and they were surprised to learn that the crowd sang along with him. They took to X to express their thoughts about this stage and praised Hwang In-youp for his vocal presentation.

“He’s promoting Layover better than HYBE ever did!” a fan said.

“bro promoting layover better than the company,” a fan added.

“He’s out here performing Layover like it’s a promo run lmao. Truly a Taehyung lover through and through. This is in Brazil, so Layover is getting the global promo Hybe never gave it. And the crowd singing along word for word? Beautiful. Love Me Again, the queen that you are!” a user stated.

BTS fans continued to appreciate Hwang In-youp’s performance.

“When you are in a competition of who loves layover the most and your opponent is in youp and the crowd is singing along with him. oh kim taehyung, you will always be loved by many,” a fan wrote.

“OMG this sounds exactly like the original. Now come on directors put them together in a drama together and make them sing the OST. Wait what if we find out these two are friends too then what. That's for sure he is in love with Layover as much as we are,” a fan commented.

“My boi gives proper justice to the queen !!! Love how the audience sings along with him! Lma the queen you are!! Can't wait for them meet and become friends already!!” a netizen mentioned.

BTS fans were elated to see the audience at Hwang In-youp’s fan meeting singing along to Love Me Again.

“Everyone singing along & it’s not even taehyung’s fanmeet to see when you make genuine music and not some tiktok trend,” a netizen reacted.

“Crowd singing word by word in Brazil? U see good music will find its audience. Queen LMA,” a user added.

“The crowd singing it word for word. How to let taehyung see this,” a fan stated.

Hwang In-youp's In Love fan meeting tour and BTS' V's military life

The South Korean actor Hwang In-youp, highly popular for his dramas including True Beauty, Family by Choice, 'Why Her?', The Sound of Magic, and more, commenced his IN LOVE fan meeting tour on December 16, 2024, in Taipei.

So far, he has held shows in cities including Bangkok, Tokyo, Osaka, Manila, Lima, and Sao Paulo. He is set to hold his next shows in Santiago and Monterrey on March 27 and 28, 2025.

Meanwhile, BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, began his military service in December 2023 and has been serving as part of the military police of the Special Duty Team. On March 3, 2025, he announced on Weverse that he was promoted to the position of Sergeant Two. Additionally, he also underwent a crucial examination to achieve the title of Special Force Warrior.

Notably, V is anticipated to be discharged from his military duties in June 2025, along with his fellow BTS members RM, Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook.

