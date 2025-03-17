"Hybe treated layover like Voldemort" — Fans criticize the agency for not including V's solo concept photos in BTS 7 Moments 3D Visualizer

BTS’ V's solo album Layover's concept images are allegedly not included in BTS 7 Moments, which reportedly will be a collection of the group members’ individual albums. On March 17, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC and HYBE LABELS unveiled a 3D Visualizer teaser of the project, which showcased a silver album opened through a tiny chip.

Ad

The album is named DISK, and as it is opened with the chip, viewers may observe black and white images of all seven members RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook from their solo album projects. However, fans noticed that V's image was allegedly not from his first solo album, Layover.

V's fans were disappointed in HYBE LABELS and BIGHIT MUSIC for allegedly ignoring the pictures from the idol's solo album and instead using a photograph from a magazine pictorial. They mentioned that V, aka Kim Taehyung, had released a large number of concept photos showcasing his artistic vision. They were enraged that his label allegedly did not acknowledge it and proceeded with a picture from a magazine photoshoot.

Ad

Trending

"Atp I’m convinced the way hybe treated layover like Voldemort cuz he’s not working with hybe team…likeeee this is so weird, other members photoshoot literally from their music but not taehyung," tweeted a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I'm so done with you. you totally forgot V's layover and used that magazine's picture instead...," wrote a user.

"Sorry, not buying. If you can't represent all 7 members' music equally, you're being unfair. There's no pic from Layover here," said another user.

Many fans also speculated if Layover's concept photos were not allegedly used due to HYBE and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin's ongoing legal battle. Notably, Min Hee-jin was the producer of Layover and closely worked with the BTS vocalist on his debut solo album.

Ad

"So bc mhj was responsible for the layover visual concept yall and hybe gonna pretend like it doesn't exist or what??? Both you and that company are pathetic, my God!" wrote a fan.

"“mhj has a copyright” so the beef with her is more important than Tae’s debut album being acknowledged in the chapter 2 memories?? are you telling me hybe will avoid Layover just like they stopped mentioning borahae after failing to copyright it?" commented another fan.

Ad

"Hybe could’ve easily chosen any of these 2 because yeontan was quite literally the face of layover as tae wanted to immortalise his lil baby through his debut album but that fvkass company’s beef with mhj…. We can’t be having one thing in peace," added a user.

More about the release of the project BTS 7 Moments, the RUN BTS Poly Highlight Package, and V's military service

Expand Tweet

Ad

On March 5, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the plans of releasing BTS 7 Moments alongside the RUN BTS Poly Highlight Package. Not many details about the merch have been revealed by the agency, creating curiosity among fans. As per the schedule, the product details will officially be disclosed through a sales notice on March 18, 2025, at 3pm KST. Notably, the pre-order period will begin on March 19, 2025, at 11 am KST. The merchandise will be available for sale on April 2, 2025.

Ad

Meanwhile, the details about the RUN BTS Poly Highlight Package will be revealed through the official sales notice on April 7, 2025, at 12 pm KST. Many fans believe that this package is correlated to the septet's popular variety show RUN BTS. The package pre-order will commence on April 8, 2025, at 11 am KST and will be released on April 24, 2025.

Expand Tweet

In other news, on March 3, 2025, Kim Taehyung announced on Weverse that he was promoted to the position of Sergeant No. 2 and received the title of Special Force Warrior. He enlisted in the military to fulfill his national duties on December 11, 2023. He is expected to be discharged from the military in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback