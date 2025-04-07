“Hobi knows what happened in the past year” — Internet reacts as BTS’ j-hope calls ARMY the best fans in the world in his HOTS ending ment

On April 6, 2025, BTS member j-hope held his last concert in Los Angeles' BMO Stadium in front of over 43,000 fans. The rapper delivered a heartfelt message to his fans, known as ARMY, calling them "the best fans in the world." This declaration resonated deeply with attendees and fans worldwide, igniting a wave of emotional reactions across social media platforms.

During the encore of his solo performance at BMO Stadium on April 6, 2025, j-hope took a moment to express his profound gratitude. He addressed the audience with sincerity, stating,

"No matter what anyone ever says, I feel and I really believe that my fans are the best, and I am the most proud of you."

This moment was particularly poignant as the fandom experienced several disruptive moments in 2024 when BTS were enlisted in the military. One significant moment was BTS' SUGA's DUI incident in August 2024. He faced defamation and backlash after JTBC released a fake CCTV clip and misreported the incident by saying that SUGA was riding a motorised scooter at high speed.

However, it was Dong-a Ilbo that released the original CCTV footage, showing SUGA riding a foldable electric kickboard. The device ran on electricity with the highest speed of 25 kmph, which is equivalent to a bicycle's speed. Furthermore, SUGA tripped from the kickboard in front of his house while wearing a helmet. JTBC apologised on national TV on August 16, 2024, for the misreport.

During that time, the BTS fandom faced severe backlash from the K-pop communities. Nevertheless, the BTS ARMY demanded JTBC and other Korean media outlets apologize to SUGA for false reporting.

Hence, j-hope recent statement regarding him being proud of his fans evoked a sense of emotion and camaraderie amongst the fandom. They flooded social media by reminiscing about the past year and what the fandom and BTS had to face. One fan wrote on X:

"Omg, hobi knows what happened in the past year"

Fans mentioned getting emotional to hear their idol express their pride in the fandom.

"BTS validation is only relevant we need nothing else," a fan wrote.

"The "no matter what anyone says" is crucial btw the tannies always remain our biggest defenders," another fan said.

"THIS IS THE ONLY THING THAT MATTERS AND THIS IS THE ONLY REASON THAT WE ARE READY TO GO THROUGH ALL THE PAIN CAUSE AT THE END OF THE DAY OUR BOYS LOVES, RESPECTS AND APPRECIATES US," another fan added.

Others highlighted that BTS members are the "biggest defenders" of ARMY and vice versa.

"They're always gonna be our biggest defenders," a fan commented.

"I swear my heart skipped a beat when he said that. He is the sweetest, most precious idol a girl can have," another fan added.

"Other fandom cant relate likewise no matter what anyone ever says, armys believe that bts are the legendary and the best group of all time," another fan wrote.

Forbes calls BTS' j-hope's Los Angeles HOPE ON THE STAGE concert a "masterpiece"

"You’re my safety zone. When I’m with you guys I feel the most safe and I feel the most precious. I will never forget tonight, I will Come back," shared j-hope.

During his ending meant (interactive idol and fan session at the end of the concert performance), j-hope also revealed that the BTS ARMY is his "safety zone" as he feels the most "safe" when he is around his fans.

Forbes called the entire concert a "masterpiece" and lauded the show's entire concept of dividing the sets into five boxes to represent j-hope's journey.

The HOPE ON THE STAGE North America leg came to an end with the Los Angeles concert on April 6, 2025. Due to high demand, BMO Stadium added over 24,000 seats over its original 22,000 capacity, as reported by Touring K-pop.

Furthermore, the stadium witnessed the first-ever Korean solo act to headline the Los Angeles BMO in its entire history.

Here is the list of j-hope's upcoming Asian performances in cities like Bangkok, Manila, and more:

Manila, Philippines:

April 12, 2025: SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025: SM Mall of Asia Arena

Saitama, Japan:

April 19, 2025: Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025: Saitama Super Arena

Singapore, Singapore:

April 26, 2025: Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jakarta, Indonesia:

May 3, 2025: Indonesia Arena GBK

May 4, 2025: Indonesia Arena GBK

Bangkok, Thailand:

May 10, 2025: Impact Arena

May 11, 2025: Impact Arena

Macau, China:

May 17, 2025: Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025: Galaxy Arena

Taipei, Taiwan:

May 24, 2025: NTSU Arena

May 25, 2025: NTSU Arena

Osaka, Japan:

May 31, 2025: Kyocera Dome Osaka

June 1, 2025: Kyocera Dome Osaka

BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE concert setlist featured tracks from his album Jack in the Box, his mixtape Hope World, and recent releases like Sweet Dreams. Tracks like NEURON, Hangsang, Airplane, BTS' Mic Drop, and more also made it to the roster.

