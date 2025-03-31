Police suspend investigation into Japanese woman who allegedly kissed Jin during BTS’ Festa 2024

On March 31, 2025, South Korean media Yeonhap News reported that the investigation into BTS' Jin’s harassment case has now been halted. As per Seoul’s Songpa Police Station, the case is paused since the suspects can’t be questioned.

The case involved two Japanese women accused of kissing the Bangtan Boy without consent at BTS’ Festa 2024 in June 2024. The event took place on June 13, 2024, during the "Jin Greetings" gathering at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul.

Held a day after his military discharge, it was part of BTS’s 11th-anniversary celebrations.

The event let 1,000 pre-selected fans get a free hug from him. During this, a woman kissed Jin on the cheek without permission. The act sparked online backlash at that time.

On July 14, 2024, a complaint was filed through the National Civil Service, prompting a police investigation.

By January 2025, officials found one suspect—a Japanese woman in her 50s. She was called in for interrogation in February and accused under the Law on Punishing S*xual Crimes.

However, her whereabouts are unknown. During the investigation, police discovered a second woman was also involved in a similar act at the event.

Authorities haven’t located her yet. South Korean law allows an investigation to be paused if a suspect’s whereabouts are unknown. Officials said the case will resume once the second suspect is found and questioned.

"We plan to resume the investigation as soon as Mr. A appears," a police official stated.

Jin was also summoned by the authorities as the victim in the case. Reports said multiple attendees attempted similar actions, with one person sharing their experience online.

Images and descriptions of the incidents spread on social media. For now, the case remains inactive until there are further developments.

BTS' Jin hosts wedding as surprise MC for friend

On March 28, 2025, BTS’s Jin made a surprise appearance as the MC at a wedding. Seokjin showed up in a black tuxedo. The private event was attended by close friends and industry acquaintances.

The wedding was reportedly for one of Jin’s close friends, with Koreaboo stating the groom was his former fitness trainer.

Former 2AM member Jo Kwon was also there, sharing glimpses of the event online. This was not the first time Jin had served as an MC at a wedding. In 2020, he performed similar duties at his brother’s wedding.

Since his military discharge on June 12, 2024, BTS’s Jin has been active in various ventures. On November 15, he dropped his first solo mini-album, HAPPY, with six tracks. On TV, he launched Run Jin on August 13, a spin-off of Run BTS.

He’s also set to guest on Kian’s Bizarre B&B, airing April 8, 2025. In 2024, Jin became Fred’s face in July and Gucci’s global ambassador in August. By September, the 32-year-old made history as Laneige’s first male global ambassador for Cream Skin.

In October, he teamed up with Alo Yoga to spread mindfulness and well-being.

